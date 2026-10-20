Photos: McDonald’s Disney Villains Boo Buckets Arrive Just in Time for Halloween
Boo (Bucket) to You!
McDonald’s has brought some wicked Disney magic to Halloween this year! The fast-food chain’s annual Halloween Boo Buckets have received a Disney Villains makeover, with five collectible designs now available nationwide with Happy Meals.
What’s Happening:
- The 2026 lineup features five notorious Disney villains, each represented by a different colored bucket: Ursula in purple, Maleficent in green, Scar in orange, Jafar in red, and Cruella de Vil in white.
- The new collection marks a notable change for the longtime Halloween promotion, which has traditionally focused on classic pumpkin, witch, and ghost designs.
- We stopped by a local McDonald’s to pick up one of this year’s buckets and came away with Scar, the villainous lion from The Lion King. The orange bucket features Scar prominently, alongside other familiar silhouettes from the animated classic, including Ed the Hyena, Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu, and Simba.
- The bucket comes with a paper lid and a sheet of stickers featuring McDonald’s and The Lion King designs, allowing fans to decorate their new collectible. The reverse side of the sticker sheet also features a Seek & Find puzzle game, adding another activity to the Halloween treat.
- The Apple Slices packaging is also in on the villainous fun, featuring Maleficent alongside the Disney Villains logo. Though, personally, even though she doesn’t have her own bucket design, I think the Evil Queen would have been a more fitting choice to represent the apple slices.
- Availability may vary by location, so fans hoping to collect all five villains may want to check with their local McDonald’s.
- McDonald’s first introduced its Halloween Boo Buckets in 1986, beginning with three orange pumpkin variations. In 1989, the lineup introduced the now-familiar trio of an orange pumpkin, green witch, and white ghost.
- With five recognizable villains represented in collectible bucket form, the 2026 lineup offers Disney fans a different way to celebrate the Halloween season.
- The Disney Villains Boo Buckets are available with Happy Meals at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide, while supplies last. Boo Bucket availability varies by location.
More Disney Halloween News:
- Photos: Pumpkin Carving Sessions Available at Disneyland Hotel on Select Dates Through Halloween
- "So True With Caleb Hearon" Films Special Halloween Episode with Brittany Broski and Drew Afualo at Disneyland
- The Newest Disney | Bobby Kim Collection Brings Disney Villains to Life for Halloween
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