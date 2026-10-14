Photos: Pumpkin Carving Sessions Available at Disneyland Hotel on Select Dates Through Halloween

It's time to be the pumpkin (carving) king!

As we get closer to Halloween, guests at the Disneyland Resort can join in on pumpkin carving sessions at the Disneyland Hotel for the remainder of the month.

What's Happening:

Pumpkin carving sessions kicked off this week at the Disneyland Hotel on select dates, with several more upcoming days available where you can join in and carve your own Disney-inspired pumpkin design.

The sessions are taking place at a Haunted Mansion-themed area set up during Halloween season at the Disneyland Hotel.

Designer and artist Doug Marsh is leading the pumpkin carving sessions.

A longtime Disney collector and fan, and president of a Disney fan club, Doug has been elaborately carving pumpkins for over 25 years, and contributed to several Disney-centric books, including Walt Disney's Trains, The Happiest Place on Earth, and Tinker Bell Talks, among many other accomplishments.

The first Pumpkin Carving window took place on October 13th, with the following upcoming times available to attend. October 15: 1:00pm-5:00pm October 20: 3:30pm-5:00pm October 22: 1:00pm-5:00pm October 27: 1:00pm-5:00pm October 29: 1:00pm-5:00pm October 31 (Halloween): 1:00pm-5:00pm

Doug has also contributed to Laughing Place in the past, so if you stop by for one of his pumpkin carving sessions, please say hello on our behalf!