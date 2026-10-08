"So True With Caleb Hearon" Films Special Halloween Episode with Brittany Broski and Drew Afualo at Disneyland

The three internet personalities dressed as the Toy Story Little Green Men for an after-hours podcast recording on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Little Green Men from Toy Story look a little bit different than usual on Main Street, U.S.A.! The latest episode of So True With Caleb Hearon brings a little extra Halloween magic to Disneyland Resort, with Caleb Hearon and returning guests Drew Afualo and Brittany Broski taking over the park after hours for a special spooky-season recording.

What’s Happening:

Filmed on Main Street, U.S.A., in front of Disneyland's giant Mickey-shaped Halloween pumpkin, the episode gives the popular podcast a Disney backdrop. For the occasion, all three online personalities dressed as the iconic Little Green Men aliens from Pixar's Toy Story, complete with matching alien spacesuits.

The podcast recording took place after Disneyland Park had closed for the evening, offering the trio a rare opportunity to experience the empty park while filming their Halloween episode.

Although the conversation remains true to the podcast's usual style rather than focusing specifically on Disney, the Disneyland setting is perfect for the self proclaimed “Disney Adults.”

Hearon, Afualo, and Broski discuss everything from scary stories and favorite treats to seeing how high they can kick, escaping from a Saw trap, and body parts. The episode delivers plenty of the chaotic conversations and humor that fans have come to expect from the trio.

Of course, a Halloween episode filmed at Disneyland wouldn't be complete without sampling a few seasonal treats. The hosts enjoyed Halloween sweets from around the park, including the Mickey Mummy Macaron and Mickey Ghost Cake Pop, adding a little Disney Parks flavor to the recording.

Broski shared her own enthusiastic recap of the experience, referring to the outing as the “Annual Super Mega Chungus Cousin Halloween Bash 2026.” She also described filming on an empty Main Street, U.S.A., as a major moment for a Disney fan, adding that the experience was difficult to put into words, although she did share a certain memorable detail about what happened inside her alien costume…

The Halloween special arrives during Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, which runs through October 31, 2026. The annual celebration features seasonal decorations, themed treats, Halloween merchandise, and special entertainment throughout the resort.

For real Caleb-Hearon-heads out there, the episode reunites Hearon with Afualo and Broski for another round of their fan-favorite banter. For Disney fans, it also offers a fun look at Main Street, U.S.A., after hours, with three internet personalities bringing the Little Green Men to life amongst Disneyland's iconic Halloween decorations.

The special Halloween episode of So True With Caleb Hearon is available to watch on YouTube and wherever you listen to your podcasts, with the full video description highlighting the Disneyland Resort setting and the trio's spooky-season antics.

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