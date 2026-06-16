Fresh Off Last Year's Win, Miss Piggy Returns to "Las Culturistas Culture Awards" This Year
Perhaps she is nominated in even more categories
The most recent recipient of the Artist of the Millennium award herself will be appearing once again this year at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards.
What's Happening:
- Miss Piggy, the fashionista, diva, and cultural icon herself, has revealed that she will be at tomorrow's (June 17) Las Culturistas awards.
- The awards, a comedy pop culture awards show created by hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, will be featured on Bravo and Peacock on June 17 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Miss Piggy shared the news on her Instagram account, posting "As the reigning Artist of the Millennium, it was obvious that moi simply had to grace the stage at the #CultureAwards2026. Watch moi steal the show at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards!"
- It was last year's Las Culturistas Awards where Miss Piggy won the Artist of the Millennium award, beating out other nominees including Boop!, Pamela Anderson, Jack Antonoff, and Mulan.
- That same year, she was also nominated for the Titanic Award for Monoculture - a category celebrating things that seem to be everywhere in culture - alongside other nominees like The White Lotus, and Rotisserie Chicken. The latter nominee won.
- As you can see, the Awards show is a delightfully absurd ceremony with comedic and hyper-specific categories. There are other awards that have ranged from a simple "outfit of the year" or "worst sticky feeling" all the way up to "The Hilary Duff Award for Millennial Excellence"
- In fact, the whole thing started as a joke segment on the podcast and evolved into the real annual event. The first live edition was back in 2022, with a live telecast on Bravo in 2025.
- The 2026 ceremony will air on Bravo and Peacock, and will feature more than 100 categories.
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