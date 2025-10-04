Review: Percussion, Culture, and Storytelling Shine in Disney Moana Live-to-Film Concert

From the first thunder of percussion, it’s clear this is no ordinary Disney concert. With over 1 billion hours streamed on Disney+ and a sequel that shattered box office records, Moana has become one of Disney’s most celebrated modern classics. Now, Disney Concerts is taking its music off the screen and into theaters across the country with the Disney Moana Live-to-Film Concert Tour. Unlike typical licensed Disney Concerts performed by local symphonies, Moana requires something different. Mark Mancina’s score and the songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foaʻi draw heavily from Oceanic traditions that can’t be replicated by a standard orchestra. The result is a touring ensemble that blends the intimacy of a chamber group with the energy of a Hans Zimmer live concert, always performed against the backdrop of the film.

The ensemble is built around rhythm. Of the seven members, five are percussionists (one, Kai Kalama, on a dedicated drum kit), joined by woodwind player Lester Paredes and guitarists Vaea A’etonu and Ryan Keau Kalama. Strings are notably absent, though some prerecorded score fills in the gaps. Instead of feeling thin, the arrangement highlights Moana’s roots in Pacific Island music, giving the performance an earthy, pulsating energy. The band is even given a showcase of its own with an extended performance of “Logo Te Pate," complete with solos that spotlight each member’s talent.

With no conductor, vocalist Nina Sosefina anchors the evening, introducing the program and explaining its structure. She handles many of the traditional chants, such as “Tulou Tagaloa," and closes the night with a rousing encore of the end-credit pop version of “How Far I’ll Go." Ryan Keau Kalama joins her on vocals, covering songs originally performed by Moana’s parents (Temeura Morrison and Nicole Scherzinger) and Matai Vasa (Opetaia Foaʻi). Together, they seamlessly weave in with prerecorded performances from Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, and Jemaine Clement.

The concert is cleverly staged, with lighting that spotlights the musician playing or singing at any given time. Nina and Ryan also stand when performing, providing the audience with a visual cue that enhances the connection between the film and live music.

Opening night in Morristown, NJ, drew an audience primarily made up of families with young children. The lobby featured a photo standee that quickly became a popular attraction, while light-up leis sold at the concession stand added to the festive atmosphere. Kids swayed to the music, parents sang along, and while some little ones couldn’t quite sit through the whole film, the live band provided a fresh spark of engagement that kept the room buzzing.

The joy of live-to-film concerts is hearing a familiar score come to life before your eyes, and Moana is a perfect candidate. Its blend of chant, percussion, and guitar is unlike any other Disney soundtrack, and this touring approach ensures authenticity while amplifying its energy. Every member of the ensemble is exceptionally talented, and together they create a soundscape that a traditional symphony simply couldn’t replicate.

Moana Live-to-Film Concert isn’t just a chance to watch the movie again — it’s a celebration of culture, rhythm, and storytelling that brings Disney’s animated ocean voyage to life in a whole new way. Fans of the soundtrack won’t be disappointed.

Find out if Disney Moana Live-to-Film Concert is coming to a city near you.