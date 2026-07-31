Review: "Moana: Voices Across the Ocean" Joyously Sails Through Genres as it Honors the Magic of "Moana"

Expanding beyond the world of Disney's Moana, Moana: Voices Across the Ocean spotlights the voices and artistry of the Pacific through an all-new collection of original songs.

Today, fans were invited further into the world of Disney’s Moana with the release of Moana: Voices Across the Ocean. Moana: Voices Across the Ocean is a companion album inspired by Disney's Moana, produced by Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Liufau, and Parris Goebel Fa'amaligi. The album features 15 original songs performed by a diverse lineup of artists from across the Pacific Islands, showcasing a wide range of contemporary Polynesian voices.

Featured artists include Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Stan Walker, Common Kings, Josh Tatofi, Sammy Johnson, Maoli, Spawnbreezie, and more, with Dwayne Johnson also contributing an original track titled "Your Dad."

Representing Hawaiʻi, Samoa, Tonga, Tahiti, Fiji, the Cook Islands, and Aotearoa (New Zealand), the album celebrates the cultures and communities that inspired Moana. The soundtrack blends pop, R&B, reggae, island music, hip-hop, and contemporary Pacific sounds with traditional musical influences. Rather than re-recording the story of Moana, the album serves as a celebration of Pacific artists, languages, storytelling, and musical traditions while highlighting the richness and diversity of Oceania.

In fact, only “We Know The Way” made the cut in terms of re-recorded music, and it is a great way to kick off the album. Where this album really shines is a genuine joy that can be felt throughout the entire track list. It is upbeat, fun, and well crafted. The influences from traditional Pacific Island music are out in front, and each song manages to feel incredibly personal to each of the artists.

Some of the highlights from the album include Becca Hatch’s “Natural,” Aaradhna’s “Be,” and Iam Tongi and Paula Fuga’s “In The Waves.” Dinah Jane’s “Strength Of a Woman” also feels like a callback to her days in Fifth Harmony infused with a little bit more of herself, which was a lot of fun! I also feel the album had a good mix of vibes, with some highly danceable tracks and more peaceful, introspective moments like Dwayne Johnson’s “Your Dad.”

I think where this album misses is when it leans a little too pop, with some of the tracks feeling more suited to backtrack a Moana-themed parade float. Songs like “Omai” in particular lean more towards the tropical house sound of the mid-2010s, giving it a bit of a dated feel. Lyrically, it can also be a tad too on the nose, especially when it comes to lyrics that feel intentionally tied to the themes of Moana.

Moana: Voices Across the Ocean oozes passion and love from everyone involved, and while I don’t necessarily see myself returning to the album, it’s absolutely worth the listen! It’s a great album for families, appealing to both more adult sounds and themes while still being appropriate and fun for kids. Again, this album traverses genres quite a bit, so the songs I enjoyed may not be the same as yours! It’s worth a little audible wayfinding for sure.

Check it out now!

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