Monday Night Football Sets ESPN Ratings Record
Monday Night Football's first week of the season was one of the biggest in the history of the broadcast.
We're only one week into the NFL season, but this one is already shaping up to be big. The first week of action on Monday Night Football was a record-setting one for ESPN.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has revealed that the Week One broadcast of Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs drew 23.2 million viewers.
- This makes it the most-watched Week One broadcast of Monday Night Football since 2006 (when ESPN began carrying the game). It was also the third most-watched MNF game ever.
- Only the 2023 Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs and the 2023 Christmas-night matchup between the Ravens and 49ers saw higher ratings.
- In addition to the game, the lead-in, Monday Night Countdown, saw its highest Week One ratings ever.
- The numbers are clearly impressive. One might say there's pent-up demand for football, but to see this Week One do so well compared to others indicates there may be more going on. It will be interesting to see if Week Two comes close to these numbers.
More Monday Night Football News:
- Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has reportedly signed a contract extension with ESPN.
- ESPN is rolling out 4K HDR broadcasts, which include Monday Night Football.
- The Monday Night Football opening has seen an update this season, which includes Ludacris.