Dedra Meero and Major Partagaz from "Andor" Coming to "Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes" in Latest Update

The popular mobile game will also be adding new versions of existing characters.

Andor fans who play the mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes have some Imperial fun to look forward to, as the game prepares to add two ISB villains from Lucasfilm's acclaimed live-action Disney+ series soon.

What's happening:

A new update is coming to the popular mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes from EA and Lucasfilm Games, according to an exclusive story in Variety this morning.

This update will introduce the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) characters of Dedra Meero and Major Partagaz to the game, plus new versions of existing characters like Cassian Andor.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes launched in the fall of 2015, meaning it has been running successfully for over a decade. No release date was announced for the new update except "coming soon."

What they're saying:

"There’s lots of different kinds of fandom inside of Star Wars and having over 300 ships and characters to come and explore, whether your Star Wars fandom started with the original trilogy movies, like it did for me, or some of the newer content that we’re celebrating, like Andor and Mandalorian and Ahsoka — this game is intended to be an entry point to Star Wars fandom. And then you can go and explore and be exposed to characters from comic books and from novels and from streaming content that maybe you didn’t grow up with or that wasn’t your entry point, but there’s so much richness to discover." Lucasfilm Games Executive Producer Orion Kellogg: "We’re lucky enough to be here in awards season, and people are talking about Andor. And everybody really enjoyed the last season and what it meant to be boots-on-the-ground rebels and see what it takes to build a rebellion. And so we’re bringing Partagaz and Dedra Meero and new versions of Cassian and other characters from the show to the game, because we want our players to be part of that conversation and to get to play."

