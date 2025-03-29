Mouse Madness 11: Elite 8 - Boo vs. Dug

We have reached the Elite 8 of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. The competition has been fierce and we have seen some close matchups and some shocking upsets. Now, with just seven matchups left to go, we are getting close to learning who is the cutest Disney character ever!

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. We have a real… um… Cinderella story going on here. Dumbo has pulled another upset, taking 54% of the vote to get past Baymax and claim the first spot in the Final 4. Will this magical run continue?

Our final in the Pixar region pits Boo again Dug. The adorable baby from Monsters Inc. made her first round matchup against Piper look easy. The lovable talking dog from Up did the same, getting past Baby Dory in the first round. Now, the two top seeds in the region will compete for the next spot in the Final 4 and it is a very tough matchup to choose. Let’s see if the vote reflects that.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

The second round of our Mouse Madness tournament continues today!

In the finals of the Pixar region, Boo faces off against Dug!

Which character do you think is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 29, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!