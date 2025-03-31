Mouse Madness 11: Elite 8 - Grogu vs. Baby Groot

We have reached the Elite 8 of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. The competition has been fierce and we have seen some close matchups and some shocking upsets. Now, with just seven matchups left to go, we are getting close to learning who is the cutest Disney character ever!

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. Figment had that one little spark again as he took 64% of the vote to get past Chandu in the Parks region. The top seed prevailed to claim the third spot in the Final 4 and will now move on to face Dumbo for a spot in the championship!

For our final matchup of the second round, we have a contest that very well could have been the finals of this whole tournament. The Live Action region pits Grogu against Baby Groot. The worlds of Star Wars and Marvel collide in what should be a very close matchup here, with these two adorable galaxy travelers vying for a spot in the Final 4. The winner of this matchup could very well be the favorite to win it all.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness continues today with our final matchup of the Elite 8 round!

In the Live Action region, Grogu faces off against Baby Groot!

Which character do you think is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 31, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!