Mouse Madness 11: Final 4 - Dug vs. Grogu

The Final 4 is set! We have narrowed our field of 16 adorable Disney characters down to just four as we get closer and closer to crowing the cutest. The winners of the Disney Animation, Parks, Pixar and Live Action region are all set to square off to try and take that top spot. Who will win it all and earn the right to be called the cutest Disney character of all time?

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. It was incredibly close! The magic finally ran out for Dumbo as he couldn’t quite pull the upset against Figment, who took just over 51% of the vote! Now, the iconic little dragon will be moving on to the finals, where he will face the winner of today’s matchup for the right to be called the cutest Disney character.

Our second Final 4 matchup pits the winner of the Pixar region against the winner of the Live Action region. Dug defeated Baby Dory and upset Boo to reach this round while Grogu won easily against Bean Bunny before eliminating Baby Groot. Grogu might just be the favorite in this whole tournament but everyone loves a talking dog!

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Half of our final is set! It's time to find out who will be facing Figment in the finals of our Mouse Madness tournament!

Pixar region winner Dug faces off with Live Action region winner Grogu!

Which character do you think is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 2, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!