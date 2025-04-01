Mouse Madness 11: Final 4 - Dumbo vs. Figment

The Final 4 is set! We have narrowed our field of 16 adorable Disney characters down to just four as we get closer and closer to crowing the cutest. The winners of the Disney Animation, Parks, Pixar and Live Action region are all set to square off to try and take that top spot. Who will win it all and earn the right to be called the cutest Disney character of all time?

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. Grogu scored a decisive victory over Baby Groot to claim the Live Action region and the last spot in the Final 4. The adorable little Jedi might just be the favorite in this tournament and he proved it by taking 60% of the vote in what should have been a very tough matchup.

Now we get into our first Final 4 matchup! The winner of the Disney Animation region faces off against the winner of the Parks region with a spot in the finals on th line. Dumbo has pulled off users against Stitch and Baymax to get to this point, while Figment has relatively easily defeated Albert and Chandu to reach the Final 4. Figment figures to be the favorite here but Dumbo can’t be counted out.

