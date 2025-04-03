Mouse Madness 11: The Finals - Figment vs. Grogu

This is it! We have reached the finals of our Mouse Madness tournament! From a field of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters, we have whittled down to just the final two. It is now finally time to decide, who is the cutest Disney character!

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. It wasn’t particularly close as Grogu continues to roll through this tournament. The adorable little co-star from The Mandalorian took nearly 61% of the vote in a matchup against Dug and now will look to claim the crown as cutest Disney character.

Now it’s time to take a closer look at our Mouse Madness championship! Figment ran through the Parks region defeating Albert by a score of 77-23 and Chandu by a score of 64-36. The EPCOT icon then ran into a very close matchup against Dumbo, narrowly escaping with a 51-49 victory.

Grogu won the Live Action region by getting past Bean Bunny 61-39 and then Baby Groot with a 60-40 win. He then defeated Dug with that 61-39 victory we just discussed. If anything, this has been a truly impressive display of consistency from the Star Wars character.

Now it is time to decide. Does Figment have that one little spark to be crowned the cutest Disney character? Or will Grogu force his way to that throne? You get to decide!

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should be crowned the cutest Disney character!

It's the lovable EPCOT icon Figment against the adorable Mandalorian sidekick Grogu!

Which one do you thin is the cutest Disney character? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 3, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament!