Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Baby Groot vs. Shadow

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. It was a close one! Tokyo’s Chandu narrowly defeated Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway star Chuuby, taking just about 55% of the vote. Now, the lovable Tiger will face off with Figment for a spot in the Final 4.

Our final opening round matchup pits Baby Groot against Shadow in the Live Action region. Seemingly destined for a showdown with Grogu, Baby Groot is another one of Disney’s recent cute creations. Winning the hearts of Marvel fans in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, the little character now has his own series of shorts and seemingly endless amounts of merchandise. On the flip side, Shadow is one of the furry stars of Disney’s 1993 film, Homeward Bound. An absolute tear-jerker, the film will make you fall in love with this pup, as if the image above hasn’t already done so. But again, you will cry. Fair warning.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

We have reached the final opening round matchup of this year's Mouse Madness!

In the Live Action region, Baby Groot takes on Shadow!

Which character is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 27, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!