National Geographic Drops Trailer for New Doc "Ocean with David Attenborough" with Powerful Plea to Protect Earth's Waters
The film will also be made available to schools, universities, museums, and more later this year.
The world’s leading nature historian, David Attenborough, draws on a lifetime of knowledge to explore how Earth’s interconnected waters can be restored in a new documentary from National Geographic.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic released the trailer and key art for OCEAN with David Attenborough, a feature-length documentary special that marks the first collaboration of its kind between Sir David Attenborough and National Geographic.
- Presented by the celebrated 98-year-old broadcaster and produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, the film shares the importance of the world’s oceans and the story of how we can, and must, restore the glory of Earth’s vast, interconnected waters.
- After filming the natural world for over 70 years, captivating generations of audiences worldwide with groundbreaking discoveries and advocating for environmental preservation, Attenborough delivers his most powerful message yet.
- In the feature-length special OCEAN with David Attenborough, he draws on his lifetime of exploration and knowledge of the sea to take audiences on a cinematic journey of wonder through the planet’s most spectacular undersea habitats. Attenborough investigates astonishingly diverse marine ecosystems, from bustling giant kelp jungles and mesmerizing coral reefs to towering seamount outposts within the open ocean, all of which are revealed to be intricately connected, vital to avoiding climate catastrophe, and in peril due to destructive forms of fishing. While Attenborough exposes the greatest threats to our oceans’ health as never seen before, he points to inspirational stories from around the world to reveal the most remarkable finding of all: If we take action now, the opportunity for marine life to recover on an unprecedented scale is well within our reach.
- Through compelling firsthand accounts and stunning, immersive cinematography, OCEAN with David Attenborough, tells the untold story of the importance and health of our ocean. Through spectacular undersea sequences and a reflection on Attenborough’s own lifetime of exploration and discovery, the film demonstrates the vital role the ocean plays in defending against climate disaster and sustaining all life on Earth.
- The documentary special zeroes in on the human actions leading to the oceans’ collapse and the effects of destructive fishing techniques, such as dredging and bottom trawling, on entire marine ecosystems, coastal communities, and the global climate. Breathtaking footage also exhibits the oceans’ incredible resilience and remarkable ability to recover when protected, showcasing the marine protection solutions already at hand and the action we must take to restore the abundance and vitality of the ocean and secure a healthier future for us all.
- The film will premiere on National Geographic on Saturday, June 7, at 9/8c and be available to stream globally the next day, World Oceans Day, on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The film’s release on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu is timed perfectly to coincide with World Oceans Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).
- As decision makers ponder the future of our oceans, OCEAN with David Attenborough, will amplify the marine protection solutions that can help turn the tide. The film draws upon extensive marine science and was supported by a team of scientific advisors, including National Geographic Pristine Seas founder, Dr. Enric Sala.
- Later this year, National Geographic Pristine Seas will make the documentary film available to educators at schools, universities, museums, and libraries, and for educational and charitable conferences and events for non-commercial purposes.
What They’re Saying:
- David Attenborough: “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."
- Tom McDonald, National Geographic’s executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content: “I’m thrilled that audiences worldwide will be able to engage with Sir David’s signature storytelling and the inspirational message of this film through the power of National Geographic’s global platforms. There is no one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David and I’m delighted that he’s working with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart."