Feeling a Bit Orange Today? Try Our Orange-Themed Quiz!

Dear reader, for reasons unknown, I have been asked to craft a quiz featuring Orange Disney things. Characters, environments, moments. The only real basis I had was Orange. Fire is orange. Several Disney cats are orange. Either way, that was my one guiding direction. Later, I found out it has something to do with Taylor Swift. Still, I have no idea. What I do know, is a number of warmer color questions and tidbits that I’m now imposing upon you…In Quiz Form! Enjoy!

There are 12 questions in our quiz today, and they might skew a bit easier or a bit more difficult than you might expect. I hope it’s not too easy nor is it too challenging. In the meantime I’m going to put on this album— the original soundtrack to Oliver and Company! How very orange!

An Orange-Themed Quiz!

Question 1: An orange cat named Oliver gets lost in New York City and becomes part of a gang of stray dogs in Oliver & Company, where she is later found and adopted by a human girl named….

Question 1

Question 2: In the post-show for the new World of Color Happiness at Disney California Adventure, there is a song called “Great Rainbow" where singer Scott Hoying sings about the colors of the rainbow. Orange is described as:

Question 2

Question 3: We found that orange clownfish, Nemo! As an Easter Egg hidden in an earlier Pixar Film! Which one?

Question 3

Question 4: Each of the Madrigal family branches has a different color scheme, one of which is warmer (with oranges, reds, and yellows). Which grandchild is not from that family branch?

Question 4

Question 5: Fire Mountain was once a proposed attraction to come to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom based on what animated film?

Question 5

Question 6: Too Soon? The orange-haired Muppet, Beaker, is responsible for turning on what machine in the much-missed Muppet*Vision 3D?

Question 6

Question 7: In Monsters, Inc. an orange monster named George Sanderson has shaved off his fur after bringing in a human artifact into Monstropolis. What was the artifact?

Question 7

Question 8: Inside Out 2 welcomes new emotions to headquarters, including the orange Anxiety. One emotion is ushered away, as they aren’t ready for her just yet. What emotion is that?

Question 8

Question 9: Disneyland Park was famously built on land that was once orange groves. What family owned that land, and (though family members have since worked at the park) are most known for a palm tree that still resides in the park?

Question 9

Question 10: Duchess has three kittens in The Aristocats - one of which is orange. What is that kitten’s name?

Question 10

Question 11: Though he’s already much larger than in this picture, Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently welcomed a new tiger cub, Bakso. Where in the park can you find him?

Question 11

Question 12: What animated orange character hosts their own luxury suites aboard a ship on the Disney Cruise Line? (Note that the picture is not the themed suite in question.)

Question 12
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti