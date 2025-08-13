Feeling a Bit Orange Today? Try Our Orange-Themed Quiz!

Dear reader, for reasons unknown, I have been asked to craft a quiz featuring Orange Disney things. Characters, environments, moments. The only real basis I had was Orange. Fire is orange. Several Disney cats are orange. Either way, that was my one guiding direction. Later, I found out it has something to do with Taylor Swift. Still, I have no idea. What I do know, is a number of warmer color questions and tidbits that I’m now imposing upon you…In Quiz Form! Enjoy!

There are 12 questions in our quiz today, and they might skew a bit easier or a bit more difficult than you might expect. I hope it’s not too easy nor is it too challenging. In the meantime I’m going to put on this album— the original soundtrack to Oliver and Company! How very orange!