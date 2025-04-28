Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Cast of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
The production is set to take audiences "under the sea" beginning next month.
Paper Mill Playhouse’s upcoming production has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
What’s Happening:
- PlayBill has announced that Paper Mill Playhouse has fully cast their summer run of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
- The Millburn, New Jersey theatre will run beginning May 29th through June 29th, with June 1st serving as the production's official opening night.
- The Little Mermaid is the final show in Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season and is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter.
- The cast includes:
- Ariel – Hillary Fisher
- Ursula – Haven Burton
- Prince Eric – Mark Doyle
- Sebastian – Taylor Parker
- King Triton – Graham Rowat
- Jetsom – Nick Cortazzo
- Flotsam – Sean Patrick Doyle
- Scuttle – Jared Goldsmith
- Flounder – Aubrey Matalon
- Grimsby – Christopher Gurr
- Ensemble members include David Baida, Caleb Bermego, Kesley Myron Cauthen, Tzintli Cerda, Jonathan Duvelson, Caroline Kane, Alexandra Matteo, Michael Milkanin, Mia Nelson, Justin O’Brien, Charlie Ray, Lily Rose, Taylor Rosenberger, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Richard Westfahl, and Peli Naomi Woods.
- Paper Mill’s production als features scenic design by Kenneth Foy, scenic coordination and addition design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Amy Clark and Mark Koss, costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, hair and wig design by Leah J Loukas, music direction by Nate Patten, and flying choreography by Paul Rubin.
- For those looking to head “Under the Sea" with Paper Mill Playhouse, you can find tickets here.
Read More Disney on Broadway: