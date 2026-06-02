Peabo Bryson, the Voice Behind Two of Disney's Most Beloved Ballads, Dies at 75

Peabo Bryson brought Disney's Renaissance-era soundtracks to life with chart-topping duets "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World.”

Variety is reporting that Peabo Bryson, the Grammy-winning R&B singer known for Disney hits "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World," has died at age 75. His family announced his death on Sunday and noted that he had recently suffered a stroke, although no official cause of death was provided.

Bryson was best known for his smooth vocals and duet ballads, including "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle. Bryson’s other notable hits included "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love," "You're Looking Like Love to Me," and "As Long as There's Christmas."

Born in South Carolina, Bryson began his music career in the 1970s as a member of Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display. He launched his solo career with Bang Records in 1976 before signing with Capitol Records the following year. His early R&B hits included "Feel the Fire," "Reaching for the Sky," "I'm So into You," and "Crosswinds."

In 1984, he earned his first Top 10 pop hit with "If Ever You're in My Arms Again." He would go on to release other successful singles including "Show and Tell" and "Can You Stop the Rain."

Bryson appeared on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1985 and recorded a version of its theme song, which became the show's main theme for seven years. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he became known for successful duets with female vocalists, including Roberta Flack, Angela Bofill, in addition to his Disney hits. His 1983 duet album with Roberta Flack, Born to Love, helped establish him as one of R&B's premier duet performers.

The family said details regarding a celebration of life and memorial services will be announced at a later date and also shared a touching statement. You can read it in full below:

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.

For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.

In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”



