Episode 3: I Learn to Grow Zombies

In the attic of the Big House, Percy and Thalia (Walker Scobell and Tamara Smart) struggle but succeed in getting the Oracle back into her chair. Percy offers Thalia Annabeth’s (Leah Sava Jeffries) dagger, as he was not chosen to join the quest, and Thalia is not having any of it. Grover (Aryan Simhadri) joins them in the attic and lets them know that Thalia needs to get packed. Grover can’t find Nico (Levi Chrisopulos), and the satyr tells Percy that he knows Nico is upset about his sister Bianca (Olive Abercrombie) joining the quest.

Grover tries to get Percy to let him in on his plans for joining the quest, and Percy tells his friend not to expect him because he is going to take a different route. In the attic, Percy finds Nico, and the young boy wants to know what his plan is to go rogue and leave camp to join the quest. (I guess when you have the aura of a scamp who seems to ignore rules, even the new kid knows Percy’s deal without really knowing him.) Percy agrees to take the young boy with him.

Placing Annabeth’s dagger in the Oracle’s hand, Percy asks to know where she is located. The Oracle tosses the dagger, and it lands in a book where the blade points to Mount Othrys, the fortress of the Titans. On Mount Othrys, Atlas (Holt McCallany) brings in Artemis (Dafne Keen) and taunts her to take over the burden that Annabeth is dealing with by keeping the earth and the sky separate.

On the quest, Grover and Thalia clash over which direction to travel. Grover reveals to the group that the monster the Oracle revealed is the “Bane of Olympus,” and this creature is not only a threat to them on their quest to save Annabeth, but also to the Great Prophecy.

Zoe (Saara Chaudry) is alarmed to see that her companion Phoebe (Sophia Carriere) has been poisoned by centaur blood. Phoebe is allergic and itching all over. Thinking about returning to camp, Bianca volunteers to become a Hunter, provisionally.

Percy is walking through camp looking like he is up to something. He draws Nico’s attention, and while Percy tells him he is not coming, Percy should know that this will not stop Nico. As they pass by Thalia’s tree, Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas) stops them and wonders where they are going. When Percy threatens the camp director, Mr. D laughs off the threat, addresses Percy by using his name correctly, and tells him that he brought his favorite flying horse from the stable, Blackjack. Mr. D tells Percy that the Stoll brothers may have poisoned Phoebe, and now it wouldn’t be wrong if Percy joined the quest. (I like this softer, yet more diabolical side to Mr. D.)

This is out-of-the-ordinary behavior for Mr. D, and Percy wants to know since when did the god start caring at all. He tells Percy that Artemis is his sister and he cares about saving her. Mr. D tells him that he can only leave camp in five days on the winter solstice, and that he needs Percy to save the day and his sister. Before Percy leaves, Mr. D tells him that he still hates him and calls him Peter. Percy hops on Blackjack and leaves Nico behind.

On Mount Othrys, Thorn (David Costabile) tells Atlas that a group has left Camp Half-Blood and asks for permission to go capture them. Atlas gives him some extra help with some Spartoi warriors to help him end the campers' quest.

In Washington, D.C., the quest group arrives at the Air and Space Museum. Bianca is amazed at the number of buildings that are on the National Mall since the last time she was there. (Hint: Bianca is not from the normal time.) Entering the museum, the group makes their way to the floor and marvels at the amazing examples of flight. In the center of the museum hall is a sleeping monster.

Percy lands Blackjack across the street and is shocked to see Nico has arrived ahead of him. When Percy calls out to him, the young boy takes off and Percy gives chase. Both make it inside the museum through the loading dock before it closes for the evening.

The quest group makes a plan to slay the monster, which they realize is the Nemean Lion. Bianca reminds the group that the Oracle said the monster would show them the trail and that it is currently sitting on a map of the world.

Percy chases Nico into the exhibit hall and is desperate to catch the boy. When he finally catches up to him, the young boy tells Percy that he is not leaving without his sister. The two hide as Dr. Thorn comes in with his new Spartoi goons.

The quest group makes their approach to the lion in hopes of discovering where Annabeth is. They know that if they wake the beast, it could be the end of them. Grover pulls out his panflute and starts playing a song to soothe the monster back to slumber.

Percy gets Nico to leave and head to the van to make sure it is ready for their escape. Unfortunately, Nico gets caught. Percy attacks Thorn and demands to know where Annabeth is. Thorn tells Percy that she is being kept on Mount Othrys, which is in San Francisco. Percy notices the Spartoi; Thorn tells them to kill Percy, but instead they attack Thorn and kill him. (Oh, did Atlas betray Thorn? I think he did.)

Percy runs into Grover, and the alarms are triggered when Grover is thrown into a table. The lion wakes and starts walking around. The quest group holds their breath, wondering what will happen next. Percy is able to feed two of Thorn’s Spartoi to the lion, and Zoe and Thalia make a plan to take down the beast.

Arrows and swords fly through the exhibit hall, and Bianca successfully uses one of the bows to bring down a Spartoi, which amazes Zoe. Just as Percy and Grover are about to be eaten by the lion, Percy manages to make the lion vomit, which allows Thalia, Bianca, and Zoe a shot into its mouth, and the beast is slain.

As they make their plans to leave, the kids realize that they can’t kill the Spartoi, which are now coming after them again. On the street, the group notices a car with Nico inside plow right through the Spartoi—it's being driven by Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), who tells them to get in. (I would not recommend making the daughter of Ares tell you twice.)

Luke (Charlie Bushnell) begs Artemis to save Annabeth. He pleads with Atlas to save her as well. Instead, the Titan offers Luke a golden apple. Artemis tells Luke that if he eats the apple, it will not end his hunger, but will give him a craving for power that he will never be able to fulfill.

Inside the punishment, Annabeth is hallucinating and believes that she is holding onto both Percy and Thalia over a cliff. Both are slipping, and she can’t save them both. In her head, she hears Artemis tell her that Luke’s desire to protect her could actually save them all, and Artemis jumps into the void and holds up the sky so that Annabeth can be free.

Luke walks up to Annabeth, munching away on his golden apple, and offers her some. He claims it will help, but Annabeth passes out.

Grover and Percy talk with Clarisse, and Percy begs her to take Nico back. Bianca is given a Hunter's cloak for their mission, and the big sister goes to talk to her brother. Percy tells Nico that Clarisse is going to take him back to camp, but before he goes, Nico makes Percy promise to look after his sister. (Percy, do not promise a young boy something that you cannot guarantee, especially the safety of his sister.)

Episode 4: We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods

Running from the Spartoi, Bianca and Zoe defend the group as the impossible-to-kill monsters approach. Percy, Thalia, and Grover try to hot-wire a car, and the group successfully escapes. Before they can get far, the group is stopped by Ares (Adam Copeland). Percy exits the car to find out what the god of war wants.

While Percy baits Ares into a fight, he finds out that Ares’ girlfriend wants a word with him, and Ares throws Percy into the limo he drove up in. Thalia advances on Ares, and she receives a threat that her days are numbered.

Inside the limo, Percy meets with Aphrodite (Kate McKinnon), who transforms into multiple people—including Annabeth—until revealing her true form and offering him a gift. It’s the key to the grand storehouse of Hephaestus. Percy turns it down, and Aphrodite is offended. Percy tells her that he knows there is another reason why she is there, and she should skip to that part. Aphrodite informs him that in five days' time, the gods will meet on Olympus to vote, and while Percy tries to tell her that he knows about the war vote, Aphrodite explains that this is not what she is talking about.

Ares tells Thalia that the gods are voting on whether or not to kill Percy and Thalia because the Great Prophecy says that either one of them could end the gods, and now the gods are worried and want to take action. Percy is shocked and asks Aphrodite if the gods don't care that they are trying to save Artemis. Aphrodite offers the key again, and Percy takes it, with Aphrodite promising that Percy has her vote.

Percy and Thalia accuse Zoe of lying about their quest, but before they can argue anymore, the Spartoi catch up to them and the group runs away. Percy grabs the key that Aphrodite gave him and tells everyone to follow him. They make it inside Hephaestus’ yard and disappear, as Spartoi cannot journey to the godly realm.

Everywhere they look, the group is surrounded by the cast-offs of what Hephaestus has made. Promising that it is a shortcut, the group makes their way through the yard, with mountains of inventions and materials looming high above them. Bianca stops to admire an object and can hear Nico call out to her.

Nico, with Clarisse, is hungry, and he tells the daughter of Ares that Bianca is far away. Despite her promise, Clarisse calls a Gray Sisters taxi to take Nico back to camp. Nico tells Clarisse that he would just as soon take the portal back to camp and then explains how he was able to get out of camp in the first place. Clarisse explains that what Nico took is exactly what she has been looking for. Clarisse gets in the cab with Nico so that they can talk to Chiron (Glynn Turman).

Back in Hephaestus’ yard, Grover advises Percy not to take anything because he believes the god will see it and cause them problems. (I wish you had told everyone that, Grover.) Zoe explains to the group what Artemis told her about the “Bane of Olympus”—that if the monster were to encounter either of the half-bloods, it would bring about doom. Percy and Thalia agree that they need to kill the monster so they can hold power over the gods. Zoe doesn’t like their plan and draws her bow on them. Bianca refuses the order to attack, and that’s when the yard starts to shake.

Rising above them is Talos, and he is angry. Percy is trapped with nowhere to go. Amidst the rubble of the attack, Percy awakens to an altered landscape, wondering where his friends are. Calling out for Grover, Percy is alone and climbs the nearest stack of metal to find his bearings and his pals. Reaching the top of the metal structure, Percy calls out to Grover again and catches sight of Talos in the distance, who sees him and makes his way toward the hero.

While Percy hides inside a forge, the monster stands outside searching for him, and seemingly walks off, leaving Percy alone in the shop with music playing. Percy can hear Zoe and Grover and knows they are in danger. Grover is resourceful and finds a box of fireworks. Zoe wants them to take cover, but Grover wants to fight.

Looking through a periscope, Percy finds his friends in the distance. Thalia is badly hurt, and while Bianca tries to help, Percy plans how he can rescue his friends. Bianca admits to taking the figure at the entrance to the yard, and Thalia tells her not to worry. They make a plan to defeat Talos.

In the workshop, Percy finds what looks like a portal that allows him to communicate, putting him in touch with his brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer) in the forges of Poseidon. Excited to see his brother, Tyson wonders what's wrong. Percy tells him he's in trouble. Percy learns that Poseidon is out fighting a monster from the deep trenches, and Tyson figures that their father is scared. Percy asks Tyson to help him get the PA system working in the junkyard, and his brother agrees.

Thalia asks Bianca to let her kill Talos so that it will protect her. Filling up with ambrosia to heal, Thalia prepares for battle. Percy gets the speaker working and tells them that Talos is not the “Bane of Olympus” and that he is not killable. Percy explains that there is an off switch in the head of Talos. He has a plan to get in there and needs them to help. Percy tells his friends that he only wants to get to Annabeth; he doesn’t want power. He explains that they need to do better than the gods and not be afraid—they need to show the opposite of fear, which is love.

Percy walks out to face Talos. Beneath the metal monster, Percy sees that Thalia has been able to freeze Talos so that he can enter the monster to shut it off. Bianca comes to help, and the monster reactivates. Bianca is able to open the access panel in Talos’ heel and enters to stop the monster. Thalia retrieves the wounded Percy to get away, with Zoe firing arrows laced with fireworks to distract the metal beast. Just as they are about to be crushed, the monster stops. Bianca was successful, and she celebrates the victory from the head of Talos. With Talos frozen, gravity takes over and the monster falls to the ground.

At camp, Nico plays with his Mythomagic figures while Clarisse waits for Chiron to arrive. Nico apologizes for running away from camp. Clarisse tells Nico that he actually helped her jump to the next phase of her plan. Wanting to help, Chiron tells Nico that he has a grand destiny, but he needs more training.

In the junkyard of the gods, Percy and company find Bianca broken on the ground. Badly wounded, Percy calls for ambrosia, only for Thalia to realize that Bianca used the last of it to heal her. Zoe has Bianca take the oath of Artemis, which makes her an immortal Hunter of Artemis. Calling for Percy, Bianca gives him the Mythomagic figure that she took and has Percy promise to give it to Nico and tell him that he shouldn’t fear. Bianca then dies before her friends, having made the ultimate sacrifice for their lives. (So touching and emotional to see in her last moments that Bianca chose the love she had for her little brother to be the last words she speaks. Well done, writing team.)

Back at camp, Clarisse is playing with Nico when the boy gets worried. He can’t feel his sister anymore and looks out the window. (This is a huge clue about his lineage.)



