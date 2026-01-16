New Season Finale Trailer Gives "Percy Jackson" Fans a Taste of What to Expect in Epic Episode Next Week

It's a good thing we already know there's a season three coming, right?

After a season of epic action and adventure, the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is wrapping up next week with a new trailer just for the episode giving us a taste of what to expect.

What’s Happening:

This is it - the end of the second season of the hit Disney+ original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. As we approach the season finale, we now have a glimpse of the action that can be expected in the episode.

The trailer promises plenty of action, and maybe some things fans might not (or might have) expected.

It all builds up into an epic battle, where sides have clearly been drawn and where we see Percy getting hit in the face, falling to the ground.

What actually happens? We’ll have to find out when the episode arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 21st.