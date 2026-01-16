New Season Finale Trailer Gives "Percy Jackson" Fans a Taste of What to Expect in Epic Episode Next Week
It's a good thing we already know there's a season three coming, right?
After a season of epic action and adventure, the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is wrapping up next week with a new trailer just for the episode giving us a taste of what to expect.
What’s Happening:
- This is it - the end of the second season of the hit Disney+ original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. As we approach the season finale, we now have a glimpse of the action that can be expected in the episode.
- The trailer promises plenty of action, and maybe some things fans might not (or might have) expected.
- It all builds up into an epic battle, where sides have clearly been drawn and where we see Percy getting hit in the face, falling to the ground.
- What actually happens? We’ll have to find out when the episode arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 21st.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- In the season, Percy Jackson has returned to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.
- Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- All season long, our own Bill Gowsell has been recapping the events of each episode, and he is sure to do the same with the finale. Until then, you can catch up with his recaps and other Percy Jackson news at our archive.
