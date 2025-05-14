New Poster for Second Season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Builds Hype and Narrows Premiere Window

We’re getting closer to the debut of the second season of the acclaimed Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. As such, we now have a new poster, as well as a clearer window of when we can expect to see the new episodes.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has debuted a new poster for the highly-anticipated second season of the hit series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians .

. In the poster, we see Percy with his back to the camera while aboard a boat where a monster of some kind rises out of the sea. Appropriate since this season is based on The Sea of Monsters books.

books. Further signifying the second season of the series, the text at the top reads: “The Quest Continues."

More importantly, the poster specifies a more solid release date as opposed to previous teases. In lieu of just “2025," we now know the second season of the series will arrive in December of 2025. No specific date in December has been revealed at this time.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.