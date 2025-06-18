Phineas and Ferb Take Over Special Category on Tonight's "Jeopardy!"
I'm sorry, WHAT IS Phineas and Ferb will take over a special category on tonight's Jeopardy!
A little bit of Disney Channel fun will be arriving on your local stations as Phineas and Ferb take over a category on tonight’s Jeopardy!
- Phineas and Ferb, stars of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Phineas and Ferb, are taking over a category on Jeopardy! Tonight.
- The category, which seems to be celebrating important inventions, will be on tonight’s edition of the game show, June 18th, with times for broadcast varying based on local markets. Be sure to check your local listings.
- This is great timing as we’ve just seen the long-awaited return of the show on Disney Channel, launching into the first new season of the series that was ten years in the making.
- In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!
- Phineas and Ferb is a five-time Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated show and the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. It premiered officially in “Ferb-ruary" 2008 and became television’s No. 1 animated TV series of 2009 among Tweens 9-14, building to No. 1 among both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in 2011.
- The return of Phineas and Ferb has been deemed a major event for the summer by Disney, with the appearance on Jeopardy! Marking another effort in this synergy strategy that also includes new music, products, and animated shorts on Disney Channel.
