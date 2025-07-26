Phineas and Ferb Return to Comic-Con With Music, Mayhem, and New Surprises

The cast and creators reunite in Hall H to reflect on the revival, tease what’s next, and celebrate the enduring legacy of the beloved Disney series.

Ten years after they bid farewell at San Diego Comic-Con 2015, the Phineas and Ferb team made a triumphant return for a packed celebration of the show's long-awaited revival. Hosted by Variety's Mike Schneider (who also moderated the original farewell panel) this year's gathering was a joyful mix of reflection, behind-the-scenes stories, and teases of what's to come in the rest of Season 5.

Series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh kicked things off by reflecting on the emotional response to the show’s return. “The response online has been so spectacular," said Povenmire. “It feels like old times." Marsh added that working on the new season has made him “feel young again."

Both creators admitted they initially questioned whether they had enough ideas left to justify 40 new episodes, but once back in the writer’s room, inspiration struck fast. The new season blends returning writers with lifelong fans-turned-staff, resulting in a continuation that feels both fresh and familiar. “We wanted it to feel like the show never left," Povenmire said.

Voice cast members Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo Jr. (Ferb), Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), and Dee Bradley Baker (Perry) reunited on stage, many for their first Phineas and Ferb panel since 2015. Tisdale shared that she recorded some sessions for the new season while pregnant: “Candace is crazy—I just hope my baby doesn’t think that’s real life!"

Baker once again demonstrated Perry’s signature “krrrk" noise, joking that it required “months of punishing and rigorous physical training" to achieve. He also teased that voicing Perry still brings in residuals thanks to that original take: “They just reprint that in every episode."

Stoner called the revival one of the “brightest spots" in her career and personal life, while Errigo Jr. described himself as “the luckiest Phineas and Ferb fan in the world."

The panel spotlighted the creative freedom the team continues to enjoy, especially when it comes to music. One standout: the original song “Tropey McTropeFace," sung by none other than Michael Bublé, who reportedly sent a heartfelt thank-you to the crew for making him part of the Phineas and Ferb family.

Other musical highlights include “I Have a Hat for That," praised by Povenmire and Martella, and a jazzy new track for Carl the Intern, performed by Tyler Mann, who surprised the creators with his Robert Plant-esque vocals.

Fans also got an exclusive look at an upcoming episode born out of a writer’s room voice memo challenge, in which Martella and co-star Caroline Rhea recorded their characters doing Doofenshmirtz impressions while in an airport security line. In the clip, Doofenschirtz’s new inator gives everyone his hive mind, sending the citizens of Danville on their own quest to conquer the tri-state area.

In a tribute to the fandom, the panel featured a spirited costume contest, with standout entries like Bobby Fabulous, Max Modem, and multiple Phineases. Winners received prizes, including an autographed set of the upcoming Phineas and Ferb Funko Pop figures.

The panel also debuted the first Phineas and Ferb: Cartoonified short featuring Kylie Cantrall (Descendants: The Rise of Red), with more celebrity guest appearances to follow. The shorts remix beloved characters in surprising ways and are part of the Disney Channel’s content push on social platforms like YouTube.

Asked about a potential sequel to the fan-favorite Star Wars special, the creators didn’t rule it out. Povenmire shared his vision for two more that would round out the Original Trilogy.

The first ten episodes of Season 5 are already streaming on Disney+, but that’s only the beginning. “There’s more weirdness coming," teased Povenmire, hinting at unexpected storylines and exciting guest stars still to come in the next 10 episodes, due in 2026. While no firm date was announced for the second drop, producers confirmed episodes will premiere on Disney Channel first, followed by a rollout on Disney+.

Closing out the panel, Povenmire and Marsh reflected on their timeless writing philosophy: write as many jokes as possible for as many audiences as possible. “As long as the joke doesn’t make a kid change the channel, it’s fair game," Swampy said. “We once put in a joke just for philosophy majors, and that’s okay. Because the next joke is for the kids."

With that balance of heart, humor, and smart storytelling, Phineas and Ferb continues to prove why it’s a multigenerational classic.

