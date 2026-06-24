Even More "Phineas and Ferb"-Based "Disney Locker Diaries" Arrive
Suddenly, I want to put a locker on rollers at a skate park.
A new pair of Disney Locker Diaries has arrived, once again from the world of Phineas and Ferb.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this year, we saw the debut of a number of Disney Locker Diaries taking on some new short stories featuring the characters from the ultra popular ZOMBIES franchise on Disney Channel.
- It seems that Disney Locker Diaries is not just only for those characters, but also takes us into the animated world as well as a number of new installments take us to the world of Phineas and Ferb.
- Keeping with the same look, as though it were filmed from inside a locker at the school, we get to see new stories from the animated world of the hit Disney Channel series, two installments of which are already available on Disney+ and the Disney Channel Animation YouTube page.
- Now, we are getting two more installments from the world of Phineas and Ferb.
- The first sees Buford set up in a few lockers as he attempts to scare his classmates.
- However, the tables get turned when Buford sets himself up in a locker, ready to jump out and scare someone when he hears some commotion outside the door.
- Apparently, this locker is set to be moved to the school's basement which is also home to a skate park, as well as an incinerator, all with Buford inside.
- See how it all plays out in the short below.
- In our second entry, Candace is back as the Hall Monitor once again, busting not just Phineas and Ferb, but all the kids in school.
- That is, until she takes out her phone - a violation of the rules - and is herself busted. By Buford, no less, who is also a hall monitor.
- As such, he confiscates her phone at the worst time - when Jeremy might be sending some otter pics. He locks it in a different locker, taking the key away from Candace.
- She needs to get her phone back, and knows that Phineas and Ferb must have something in their lockers that could help her retrieve her phone and see the messages from Jeremy.
- Does she succeed? Find out in the short below.
- This pair of shorts joins a growing family of Phineas and Ferb-based Disney Locker Diaries. You can see them all, including the ZOMBIES based ones that started them all at our Disney Locker Diaries landing.
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