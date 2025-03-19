Pixar Announces New Trailer for "Elio" To Be Released Tomorrow
The new trailer will mark another look at the film that has had a long journey to the screen.
Pixar has shared that tomorrow will bring the newest trailer for their summer release, Elio.
UPDATE: It has arrived!
What’s Happening:
- Pixar shared a tweet today filled with famous animated pairs in anticipation of tomorrow’s new Elio trailer.
- “Get ready to meet Pixar’s newest BFFs" captions photos of Woody and Buzz, Mike and Sulley, Marlin and Dory, and Lightning and Mater.
- Elio is the newest film from Pixar, marking a return to original storytelling after last year’s box office smash, Inside Out 2.
- The alien-obsessed little boy has had an interesting path to theaters after its official announcement back at D23 2022.
- Since the initial announcement, Elio’s mother (America Ferrera) has been replaced with Elio’s aunt (Zoe Saldana), Elio has gone from being an intergalactic skeptic to an alien lover, and director Adrian Molina was replaced by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi (though Molina still retains a directing credit a la Brave’s Brenda Chapman).
- The most recent teaser trailer showcases these changes (but click here for the older version).
- Elio hits theaters June 20th.
