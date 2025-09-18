A Guide to the Easter Eggs in Pixar's "Elio"

Pixar's latest animated feature is now streaming on Disney+, and we're breaking down where you'll find A113, the Pizza Planet Truck, and more!

Part of the fun of any Pixar film is looking for the studio’s iconic Easter Eggs. A113, the Pizza Planet Truck, and the Pixar ball are hallmarks for the brand, as is including a nod to an upcoming film. Here are all of the Easter Eggs we found in the film, in the order you’ll find them. Now that Elio is streaming on Disney+, keep an eye out for these hidden details the next time you watch the film!

The first of two A113s in Elio can be found on Elio’s backpack, first prominently displayed at 05:17. In this case, it’s a sticker for Area 113. This same frame also includes a doodle of E.T.’s finger glowing, a nod to Steven Spielberg’s classic film.

At 05:21, Elio places his ham radio in the sand, and we see the brand - DOMAD. This is an amalgamation of the film’s directors, DOMee Shi and MADaline Sharafian.

At 05:25, we see Elio lying in the middle of a sand message requesting to be abducted. The design includes two nods to Pixar’s Emeryville campus - the shape of the studio’s outdoor meeting spot as seen from above, and an homage to the giant Luxo Jr. on the Pixar ball.

At 05:30, Elio remembers he needs to use the restroom, rushing to a porta-potty. One of them has the number 6 in graffiti on it, which matches graffiti art from Turning Red.

When Elio gets back to his sand circle at 05:34, he remembers to apply sunscreen, a brand featuring the bunny from Madeline Sharafian’s short Burrow.

At 06:00, we see Elio obsessively trying to find a way to be abducted, decorating his room with all manner of alien imagery. There are two references to the Pixar short Lifted via a magazine cover featuring the farmhouse from the short and a diagram of UFO designs, one of which is the saucer from that project. That same UFO poster also includes Dr. Porkchop’s ship from Toy Story 3, the UFO from the Cars Toons short Unidentified Flying Mater, the Turnip from Lightyear, and the Axiom from WALL-E.

The first of two Easter Eggs for the next Pixar film, Hoppers, can be found at 11:19 on Melmac’s desktop in the form of a file labeled “Hop_Script."

TripleDent Gum from Inside Out has branched out into the toothpaste industry. At 13:05, as Alien responds to the alien message from Melmac’s computer, a coffee cup comes into focus with this branded item.

When Tia Olga brings Elio home at 13:27, he grabs a picture of his parents from the ofrenda to pack in his suitcase. The ofrenda includes some familiar imagery from Coco, and the marigold flowers and papel picado are likely reused digital assets from the 2017 film.

On the topic of reused assets, a toy rocket from the Ducky and Bunny game in Toy Story 4 becomes visible in Elio’s room at 13:56.

The second A113 reference comes at 17:50 when Olga is on the computer tracking space debris.

The Pixar ball makes its hallmark appearance as a fabric pattern on Elio’s underwear when Ooooo is scanning him at 22:13.

When Elio is introduced to the Universal User Manual, it presents two sequences of alien letters - PIXR, an abbreviation of Pixar, and ANDY, the Toy Story character who wrote his name on the feet of his toys.

At 26:32, when Elio is shown the imagery retrieved from the Voyager Golden Record, one of the still images is of a four-leaf clover from a bug’s life.

The second reference to Pixar’s next film, Hoppers, is also part of the Golden Record’s images. At 26:34, a lizard is shown. When Hoppers leaps into theaters on March 6th, 2026, fans will learn more about this cute reptile named Tom. In the theatrical release of Elio, audiences saw an exclusive post-credits teaser of Tom using a text-to-speech app on a cell phone, grinning each time he touched the lizard emoji and got the automated voice to say “Lizard."

At 32:13, the Universal User Manual shows a Star Trek reference, the Vulcan hand sign for “Live long and prosper."

When Olga has dinner with Elio’s clone at 56:17, we see a vintage blue casserole dish and a lemon on the counter. These were previously seen in the fridge of antique store owner Margot in Toy Story 4.

After dinner, at 56:55, Olga goes into her bedroom to inspect a strand of Elio’s hair. It’s dark, but we briefly see a hanging t-shirt for Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco. This screenshot has been enhanced for visiblility.

Olga’s desk also has a Luxo style lamp, made famous by Pixar in the short Luxo, Jr., which became the studio’s mascot.

Olga sneaks Elio onto the air force base to help save Glordon, whose ship is contained in a way that evokes Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1 hours and 11 minutes into the film.

Olga smuggles Elio to Glordon’s ship in a safety suit. At 1:11:10, Elio bursts out of the zipper in a moment that pays homage to the chestburster scene from Alien.

As Olga and Elio try to fly Gordon back to the Communiverse, they encounter space debris (remnants of Voyager) that they need help getting around. Elio calls Bryce, who recruits someone who would know how to help - Melmac. At 1:15:04, the camera quickly zooms through a neighborhood into Melmac’s garage, and the Pizza Planet Truck can be seen parked out front. This image has been brightened for better visibility.

Melmac’s name is a nod to the 1980s sitcom Alf, who came to Earth from the planet Melmac. Alf always had a craving for the family’s cat, and Melmac’s home desktop wallpaper is an image of the box of kittens from Turning Red that was used to help Mei learn to control her transformations, seen at 1:15:23.

Elio and Olga loses contact with Melmac and start scanning the radio waves for anyone who can help. “This is Giulia from Italia," responds one of the voices, a nod to Pixar’s Luca.

Those are all of the Easter Eggs we found, but there may be more, so keep your eyes and ears open! Ok, bye, I love you.