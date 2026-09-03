Planet Coaster Developer Teases New Disney Video Game

Disney and video games have often had a difficult relationship. There are some absolutely amazing games based on Disney properties, but there are a lot more games that...aren't that great. Now developer Frontier has announced a new partnership with Disney that might give a lot of fans the sort of game they've been waiting for.

What's Happening:

UK-based video game developer Frontier has announced a new collaboration with Disney that will result in a brand new video game.

No details on what sort of game this would be were announced, but Frontier is known for developing management simulation games such as Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution.

The announcement indicated the game would be in the same genre, saying the deal with Disney "further reinforces our clearly defined strategy of developing and nurturing world-class creative management simulation game franchises."

If we put together Frontier's history of management simulation games, especially Planet Coaster, in which players designed their own theme parks, with Disney, it's difficult not to imagine a Disney version of that game, in which players might actually design their own Disney theme park, complete with licensed characters and attractions.

Being able to design one's own version of Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World would certainly appeal to many fans.

More Disney Video Game News: