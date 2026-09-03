Planet Coaster Developer Teases New Disney Video Game

Could a Disney Parks management sim be in our future?

Disney and video games have often had a difficult relationship. There are some absolutely amazing games based on Disney properties, but there are a lot more games that...aren't that great. Now developer Frontier has announced a new partnership with Disney that might give a lot of fans the sort of game they've been waiting for.

What's Happening:

  • UK-based video game developer Frontier has announced a new collaboration with Disney that will result in a brand new video game.
  • No details on what sort of game this would be were announced, but Frontier is known for developing management simulation games such as Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution.
  • The announcement indicated the game would be in the same genre, saying the deal with Disney "further reinforces our clearly defined strategy of developing and nurturing world-class creative management simulation game franchises."
  • If we put together Frontier's history of management simulation games, especially Planet Coaster, in which players designed their own theme parks, with Disney, it's difficult not to imagine a Disney version of that game, in which players might actually design their own Disney theme park, complete with licensed characters and attractions.
  • Being able to design one's own version of Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World would certainly appeal to many fans.

More Disney Video Game News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey