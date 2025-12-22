The Tropical Island Destination That Served as Inspiration for the New "Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol"
I'm guessing the elf cruise doesn't stay overnight on Yuletide Island either then?
A favorite destination of Disney Fans (especially those of the Disney Cruise Line) may watch the new Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol and find an island locale a bit familiar.
What’s Happening:
- A new video for Disney Vacation Club members features the co-executive producers of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, Kevin Deters & Stevie Wermers-Skelton.
- In the new video, a collab between Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, we learn that the landmark private island destination for Disney Cruise Line guests, Disney Castaway Cay, provided the inspiration for Yuletide Island in the new special.
- It’s easy to see too, as Wayne and Lanny and their friends literally step off the ship onto the island destination, and experience similar amenities to what can be found on the real Disney Castaway Cay.
- Disney Castaway Cay is Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, designed exclusively for guests aboard Disney Cruise Line.
- Disney’s private island destination was one of the early offerings of its kind in the entire cruising industry when it debuted alongside Disney Cruise Line back in the late 90s.
- Guests return to Disney Cruise Line time and time again, some specifically for this island destination, which still has a lot of its natural environment, and lush tropical beaches.
- While Disney has themed and maintained the island, it still feels like a hidden oasis, even though your massive Disney Cruise Line ship just pulled right up to the island and docked right there - once a rarity in the cruising industry, but now becoming more commonplace.
- This allows guests to enjoy the amenities, like bbq eateries, beaches, activities, boat rentals, and that private adults only area on the other side of the island, Serenity Bay, with ease coming and going as they please between the boat and the island.
- Similar to what is featured in Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, hammocks are peppered throughout the island and massage cabanas can also be found, so it’s easy to see how some elements from Disney Castaway Cay definitely carried over into the new special.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol marks the return of Emmy-winning franchise after more than a decade, following Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne as their holiday mission unfolds with many merry mishaps.
- The fourth installment continues the holiday adventures of an elite team that prepares homes worldwide for Santa’s arrival.
- The returning cast for the new special includes Dave Foley as Wayne, Sarah Chalke as Magee, and Derek Richardson as Lanny.
- Joining the cast is Manny Jacinto as Renato, Dulcé Sloan as Janice, Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff and Christopher Swindle as The Big Guy, a.k.a. Santa.
- You can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the new special in his review of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol is now available for streaming on Disney+.
