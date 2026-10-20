Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige" to Get IMAX Re-Release for 20th Anniversary

Christopher Nolan has made crowd-pleasing blockbusters like his Batman trilogy, and more recently, he has wowed audiences and critics with movies like Oppenheimer and The Odyssey. Those successes have caused some of Nolan's other great films to be overshadowed, but one of them, The Prestige, will be getting a special release next year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Studios has announced that on January 29, 2027, Christopher Nolan's The Prestige will be re-released in theaters, including select IMAX theaters, and some in 70MM.

Based on the novel by Christopher Priest, The Prestige follows the relationship between two stage magicians, played by Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. Initially, they begin as friends and partners, but when a tragic accident splits them apart, a bitter feud develops, leading to each man going to extreme lengths in order to destroy the other professionally and personally.

The Prestige is a fantastic film thanks to two great lead performances, though it also has a scene-stealing turn from David Bowie that is not to be missed.

Nolan was already in the habit of releasing his films in IMAX in the early 2000's. Batman Begins got a 70MM IMAX release in 2005. The Prestige never got such a release. This will mark the first time fans will be able to watch the film in that format.

A new poster was released alongside the news.

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