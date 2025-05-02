Disney Channel's "Primos" Wraps Up Season (and Series?) In Heartwarming Way

Disney Channel’s animated series, Primos, comes to a conclusion (for the season, if nothing else), as the cousins all get to celebrate their Buela becoming a U.S. Citizen.

Summer of Suenos

It’s a quiet day that is interrupted, of course, by Tater. What is going on this time? She has spent the last few pages of her diary (a key part of the plot of the entire series) with unnecessary doodles. Now, she only has one blank page left before she starts her second season volume of diary entries, and wants this diary to go out with a band. But what big adventure can she have today to fill up that final page?

Outside of her own personal world and her quest to discover her final form, we learn that not only is today July 4th, but Buela has enough money saved up that she can now finally, at long last, apply to become an American Citizen. She has been able to live in the U.S. as a permanent resident because he has been married to Pop, but has never become a citizen due to a string of primo-related financial hardships it seems. This, in combination with a lot of legal red tape as well, because bureaucracy.

All that aside, today is the day and now Buela can apply for citizenship after taking an exam. Now, this whole adventure can serve as the final episode entry in Tater’s diary.

To celebrate, the majority of the Primos help Buela with training for the big test while Nellie and the Tios search the town for fireworks….on the fourth of July. Obviously, there are no fireworks anywhere but it turns out the big problem is because those pesky neighbors, the Malfeos, have bought up the town’s supply in the hopes of price gouging as they resell them.

With the fireworks in hand as Buela preps, an unfortunate chain of events occurs that sees the fireworks lit and threatens the savings jar full of all the cash and coin needed for Buela to complete her Citizenship process. Fortunately, at the last second the jar is saved, but to do so, Buela power-throws the crate of fireworks so hard it ends up in the town crevasse.

Crisis averted, the family heads to the State Department where Bill (who sounds an awful lot like Kyle McLachlan is getting ready for his long-awaited and government mandated vacation. As the family shows up and Beula’s test is about to begin, the last thing he’ll do before his vacation, Bill discovers a glaring error in her paperwork - Buela and Pop were never legally married. Someone forgot to sign the paperwork!

This means that Buela will have to wait another year… until Tater gets involved. Bill may be a stickler for rules and regulations, but he also knows that there is a human component as well. He allows the family to get everything together (read: get a wedding ready), and he’ll make sure Buela gets her citizenship exam before he leaves for his mandated vacation. But everything must be done before he is off. Plus, he’s never seen fireworks before and would really like to see some. Too bad their crate exploded in the town crevasse.

Tater and the bulk of the family start getting the ready together as Bill monitors the clock, and Nellie jumps into action with Gordita trying to make new fireworks since the town is still sold out - as mentioned earlier in the episode.

As things are looking good, Pop and Buela seem to be getting cold feet, with Pop hesitating while writing vows. Once again, it’s up to tater to come in and give them some encouragement which seems unnecessary considering they’ve basically been married for however many years now anyway. What’s the difference? Drama and writing, I guess. That clock is still ticking.

Fortunately, Bill, a state official, is able to perform the ceremony and, as he is marrying both Buela and Pop, saves time to make everything happen efficiently, and asks Buela her citizen exam questions while going through the wedding procedure.

Now, they are officially married AND Buela has become a citizen. Gordita, who has turned her frog-bots into eco-friendly fireworks, lights them up to celebrate. Ending the day and series on a high note. I say this because there has been no official news of a renewal for Primos.

As of press time there has been no official announcement, and the season/series has ended after 28 episodes…with two episodes of an original 30 said to have been cut due to the extensive retooling that Primos endured before it even debuted.

However, unlike series like Hailey’s On It! Which end on a cliffhanger, Primos ends tying up all loose ends, but notably leaves it open should Disney decide to renew the series in the future. How? Tater has ended her first diary, but suggests she can always get another one to fill with more adventures with her family and friends, plus she still has to figure out her final form!

As she even says herself, there is plenty of summer left.

Primos can now be found on the Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch the full season/series streaming now on Disney+.