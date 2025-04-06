The Competitive Nature of the Youngest Cousin Revealed in the Latest "Primos" on Disney Channel

Another family tradition for the Primos to participate in reveals some fun personality traits in Baby Bud before Tater and Serena have another run in with the neighbor next door.

Summer of Primo-Lympics

Every year, the family participates in a competitive annual tradition - the Primo-Lympics - which was made by the family for all the cousins to compete against each other. Tater is recapping and giving us all this exposition in the form of showing it to new sibling, Baby Bud, before the big reveal: Tater and Nellie have never won, as it is nearly impossible for them to work together.

As such, she expects to lose again this year but her little-but-bigger sis has an idea. Instead of behaving as they normally would, if they take on the role of fancy gentlemen, then maybe they will be polite and get along well enough to actually win. And as such, they have faux-mustaches and tiny top hats to assume the role.

It is imperative that they stay in character for the whole event in order for this plan to work, and Baby Bud - through his baby/infant noises - seems to scoff at this idea, perhaps disapproving of his older sisters’ scheme.

Buela is hosting the event, and as you might have guessed, the remainder of the episode depicts each round of the game where one of the primo family subsets are disqualified each round.

The first round would normally take place in a pool, but thanks to the drought, now takes place in a pool full of rubber duckies instead, and the family teams must find one of five lemons. The team without gets eliminated.

As the kids rush into the water duckies, Tater and Nellie immediately fall behind in a never-ending gentlemanly “after you" bout of politeness. They almost actually forget to do the challenge, and as all the families watch, Baby Bud escapes their mother and retrieves the lemon himself. Unconventional, sure, but it guarantees that his sisters will move to the next round.

That next round: The Human Toss. Siblings must toss each other the farthest, but don’t worry. There’s a pile of pillows on the other side. Lot Lot summons some spirits and gets Chacha tossed so far she goes out of bounds, getting disqualified. Once again, Tater and Nellie are being too polite and Baby Bud jumps in and saves them, getting himself launched while they are bowing to each other and scoring another point for their team.

The next game is egg collecting, and after Nacho and Nachito are eliminated for picking a bad egg, Baby Bud must once again help his sisters and save their egg from cracking with his diaper.

Finally, the last round is the obstacle course and Baby Bud comes up with a bunch of baby babble that the sisters translate as chastising and advice for their overly-polite behavior. They decide that there must be some kind of middle ground that they can find between being 100% polite all the time and 100% rude to each other the entire time. They find this area and do surprisingly well during the final round and manage to win a bronze medal for the Primo-Lympics, which they happily share with their younger brother.

Since the medal is made of chocolate, as the baby dives into it, he gets a nice chocolate mustache, making him too a fancy gentleman.

Summer of Las Toxicas

Tater and Serena are outside working on their fanfic, but a giggle comes from nearby that Tater says is the worst sound ever, because it comes from her arch-nemesis neighbor, Gwennifer. She is outside practicing some archery with her fellow Pigeon Scouts / Minions, Pacheco and Peña. The girls are pretty bad at the sport, but when Serena sees what’s going on she becomes a bit jealous and wants to join them. Tater, wondering why she would ever want to join the Pigeon Scouts, realizes that this might be the perfect opportunity to knock Gwennifer down a peg or two.

After a bit of convincing. Gwennifer allows Serena to join them in the archery, and we see how good Serena actually is at the sport, hitting bullseye after bullseye and impressing the other girls. As such, Pacheco and Peña start to look up to Serena and the plan is working perfectly…Serena is becoming the new leader. It also helps that Serena is calling them by their names and not just her “goons."

Adding insult to injury, Tater goes in for a bit more humiliation and invites Cousin Bud to pose for a new painting on the front lawn, wearing only a toga. Knowing that Gwennifer has a pretty big crush on her cousin, Tater embellishes the moment to its full extent as Gwennifer can’t help but watch and outing her big secret in front of her friends. After finishing, Tater gives Gwennifer the painting, which the “goons" decide to use for target practice, much to Gwennifer’s horror.

As Gwennifer takes it to her room, the girls decide to fully commit themselves to Serena, who allows them to have their own thoughts and opinions.

However, Tater realizes that Serena is spending an awful lot of time with Pacheco and Peña, and begins to get a bit jealous herself.

As she continues to write her fanfic alone, Tater decides that she must team up with Gwennifer to restore order, and get Gwennifer her goons back. After numerous plans that fail (what’s up montage!), Tater realizes that she may have lost Serena for good. Well, not quite. Turns out that Serena is quite bored being their leader as a Pigeon Scout, and goes back to Tater to help finish their fanfic. Pacheco and Peña resolve to rejoin Gwennifer, as long as she uses their actual names. As the summer starts to wind down, is this the last we’ll see of Tater and her neighbors? Just a few more weeks to find out.

