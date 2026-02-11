Princess Tiana Takes Over the Dinos at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
The museum’s iconic bursting dinosaurs debut a Mardi Gras-inspired makeover ahead of Tiana’s Joyful Celebration.
The dinosaurs outside The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have never been subtle, but now, they’re serving up a little Southern sparkle just in time for Mardi Gras.
What’s Happening:
- According to Indy Star, Just ahead of the grand opening of Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, the museum’s iconic outdoor bursting dinosaurs have debuted an all-new look inspired by Disney’s Princess Tiana, blending New Orleans flair and Mardi Gras magic.
- Unveiled on Monday, February 9, 2026, the refreshed dinosaurs are now adorned with Mardi Gras beads, Princess Tiana-themed Mickey ears, tiaras, and even a giant pot of gumbo.
- One dinosaur features a newly installed commemorative medallion, while others proudly sport spoons fixed into bubbling gumbo pots, each detail carefully designed and installed by the museum’s implementation and maintenance team. Jason Gray, who helped build and install the decorations, was seen meticulously securing tiaras, beads, and the oversized gumbo props to ensure everything was just right for the big reveal.
- Adding even more heart to the moment, Carmen Smith, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney Imagineering, was on site alongside Stella Chase Reese, daughter of legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase, whose life and legacy originally inspired Disney’s Princess Tiana.
- Reese watched as the final touches were added, including the gumbo pot, a nod to Tiana’s culinary dreams and Leah Chase’s influence.
- The dinosaur makeover serves as a playful, highly visible countdown to Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, the first-ever museum exhibit dedicated entirely to Disney’s Princess Tiana.
- Designed to immerse families in her story, the upcoming exhibit promises music, food, imagination, and hands-on experiences rooted in Tiana’s journey and the vibrant spirit of New Orleans.
- For now, guests arriving at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis are greeted by dinos ready to party, decked out in beads, ears, and inviting everyone to celebrate big dreams, good food, and a whole lot of joy.
More Prehistoric News:
- Disney Says Attendance Is Unaffected by Measles Outbreak
- Shanghai Disneyland Fantasyland Rumors
- Your Argument is Invalid: Tower of Terror Going Galactic?
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com