"Project Runway" Ushers in a New Era with Star-Studded New York Bash

The new season's promotional blitz suggests a blend of high fashion and high drama.
The anticipation for the new season of Project Runway is reaching a fever pitch following a strategic and stylish tastemaker event in New York City, setting the stage for its debut on Freeform and Disney+ on July 31, 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate the highly-anticipated return of "Project Runway," hosts Christian Siriano and Law Roach rolled out the red carpet with an exclusive tastemaker event on July 16, taking over the impossible-to-book downtown hotspot, The Corner Store, in Soho.
  • The event drew top figures from fashion and entertainment, including Debra Messing, Laverne Cox, Evan Ross Katz, and Vivian Tu.
  • Photographer Myles Hendrik captured photos of guests as they mingled, and they were also treated to drawings of their stylish looks by sketch artist Deanna First.
  • The party was part of a larger, successful promotional push by Disney, which saw the season's trailer amass a record-breaking 42.7 million views across platforms within nine days of its July 1st release.
  • The new season marks a major shift for the franchise, debuting on Freeform on Thursday, July 31st, with a two-episode premiere at 9:00 PM ET.
  • Episodes will be available on Hulu and Disney+ shortly after they air.
  • Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia return to the judging panel, with Christian Siriano reprising his role as mentor.

A Glimpse into the New Season:

  • The Season 21 cast features a diverse group of 12 designers, including returning "Project Runway" alums Jesus Estrada (Season 7), Caycee Black (Season 19), and Veejay Floresca from the show's 2008 Philippine iteration.
  • Adding to the dynamic cast is a former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and a pair of twins, ensuring a unique blend of personalities and design perspectives.
  • Promotional events, like a "Caffeine Couture Challenge," have highlighted contestants Ethan Mundt, Belania Daley, and Jesus Estrada, hinting at the creative tasks ahead.
  • The show's core format remains, challenging designers with time-limited tasks and limited materials to prove their skills for a chance to present a collection at New York Fashion Week.
  • The move to Freeform reflects Disney's significant investment in revitalizing the brand, aligning it with the network's pop-culture focus to attract a new generation of viewers.

