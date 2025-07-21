"Project Runway" Ushers in a New Era with Star-Studded New York Bash

The new season's promotional blitz suggests a blend of high fashion and high drama.

The anticipation for the new season of Project Runway is reaching a fever pitch following a strategic and stylish tastemaker event in New York City, setting the stage for its debut on Freeform and Disney+ on July 31, 2025.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the highly-anticipated return of "Project Runway," hosts Christian Siriano and Law Roach rolled out the red carpet with an exclusive tastemaker event on July 16, taking over the impossible-to-book downtown hotspot, The Corner Store, in Soho.

The event drew top figures from fashion and entertainment, including Debra Messing, Laverne Cox, Evan Ross Katz, and Vivian Tu.

Photographer

The party was part of a larger, successful promotional push by Disney, which saw the season's trailer amass a record-breaking 42.7 million views across platforms within nine days of its July 1st release.

The new season marks a major shift for the franchise, debuting on Freeform on Thursday, July 31st, with a two-episode premiere at 9:00 PM ET.

Episodes will be available on Hulu

Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia return to the judging panel, with Christian Siriano reprising his role as mentor.

A Glimpse into the New Season:

The Season 21 cast features a diverse group of 12 designers, including returning "Project Runway" alums Jesus Estrada (Season 7), Caycee Black (Season 19), and Veejay Floresca from the show's 2008 Philippine iteration.

Adding to the dynamic cast is a former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and a pair of twins, ensuring a unique blend of personalities and design perspectives.

contestant and a pair of twins, ensuring a unique blend of personalities and design perspectives. Promotional events, like a "Caffeine Couture Challenge," have highlighted contestants Ethan Mundt, Belania Daley, and Jesus Estrada, hinting at the creative tasks ahead.

The show's core format remains, challenging designers with time-limited tasks and limited materials to prove their skills for a chance to present a collection at New York Fashion Week.

The move to Freeform reflects Disney's significant investment in revitalizing the brand, aligning it with the network's pop-culture focus to attract a new generation of viewers.