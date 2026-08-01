Check Out All The Guest Stars of The Fourth and Final Season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"

Some guests are even playing animated versions of themselves!

Only days after the season has arrived on Disney+, we're getting a roundup of all the guest stars that are featured in the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+.

What's Happening:

A new video shared by the official account for the hit Disney series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is showing off the guest stars that can be seen (and heard!) in the fourth and final season of the show.

The new video features a look at the characters the guests are playing - some even playing themselves - in the season, which debuted on Wednesday, July 29 on Disney+. Those guest stars include: Mariah Carey Romany Malco Chloe Bailey Lorraine Toussaint Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo Kym Whitley Dee Nasty Adele Givens Ali Wong JB Smoove Lashana Lynch Anthony Anderson Tiffany Haddish

Check out some quick glimpses at their characters in the video below.

Season four finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.

The guest stars join the regular cast, including Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).

The fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is now available on Disney+, along with all the episodes from the first three seasons and the original series, The Proud Family.

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