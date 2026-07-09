Win a Hawaiian Vacation to Aulani in Regal's New "Moana" Sweepstakes

In honor of "Moana" Releasing in theaters, Regal Cinemas is giving Disney fans the chance to win a vacation for four to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii!

Disney fans dreaming of a tropical escape now have a magical new reason to visit the movies. Regal Cinemas has teamed up with Disney to launch a new sweepstakes that gives one lucky winner the chance to pack their bags for an unforgettable vacation at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

What’s Happening:

The limited-time Journey to Aloha Regal Sweepstakes offers fans the opportunity to win a Hawaiian getaway for four while celebrating Disney's island-inspired adventures. Whether you're already planning to see Disney's latest films or simply looking for your next dream vacation, entering only takes a few moments on Instagram.

To enter, participants must follow @regalmovies on Instagram, tag two friends in the comments, and include the hashtag #JourneytoAlohaRegalSweepstakes. Fans can also earn an additional entry by sharing the sweepstakes post to their Instagram Stories.

The grand prize includes a vacation for four to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Disney's award-winning oceanfront resort on the island of Oʻahu.

Nestled along the beautiful Ko Olina coastline, Aulani blends Disney storytelling with authentic Hawaiian culture, offering family-friendly pools, waterslides, character experiences, spa treatments, dining, and direct access to one of Hawaii's most picturesque beaches.

Known for combining the magic of Disney with the spirit of aloha, Aulani has become one of Disney's premier vacation destinations outside of its theme parks. Guests can enjoy everything from snorkeling adventures and cultural activities to relaxing days by the lazy river or beach.

The giveaway arrives as interest in Hawaiian vacations continues to grow, allowing Disney fans to experience one of the company's most unique destinations without leaving the Disney magic behind.

Fans interested in entering should head to Regal's official Instagram page and complete the entry requirements before the sweepstakes closes.

As always, participants should review the official sweepstakes rules for eligibility requirements and entry deadlines.

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