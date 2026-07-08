New "Moana" / "Vaiana" Merchandise Collection Launches at Disneyland Paris in Celebration of Movie's Release

Make way! Make way! Your "Moana" collection is about to get bigger.

With Walt Disney Studios' new live-action reimagining of Moana hitting theaters this week, it makes sense that we're seeing lots of new Moana merchandise hitting Disney Parks. And Disneyland Paris is getting in on the seafaring, wayfinding action as well by revealing a new collection of Moana merchandise and apparel inspired by the film.

What's happening:

Disneyland Paris has revealed a new collection of merchandise and apparel inspired by Disney's Moana live-action remake.

Items include mouse ears, hoodies, t-shirts, a button-down shirt, a fan, Hei Hei and Pua shoulder buddies, a ceramic Moana mug, a headband featuring Pua and a Kakamora, and at least one Moana-themed dessert.

These items are available around Disneyland Paris at the Disney Style, Main Street Motors, Royal Collection Boutique, Walt Disney Studios Store, and Bay Boutique gift shops.

The French title of the new movie is Vaiana: La Légende du Bout du Monde, which translates to Moana: The Legend of the End of the World.

More Moana News:

Read Alex Reif's review of the new movie, which he calls a "faithful, forgettable retread.

Check our our videos from the World Premiere of the movie at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Other reactions to the film have come in from critics who were at screenings last night.