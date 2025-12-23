Find Out Which Player from the Indianapolis Colts Wants to Join The Duncan Family for A Holiday Adventure
Maybe a reunion show is in order with a special guest?
The Duncan family might have a new member thanks to a quick comment in a fun social media moment from the Indianapolis Colts.
What’s Happening:
- A new video was shared by the Indianapolis Colts yesterday, while each of the players on the team were asked a simple question - “What holiday movie would you want to be in?”
- While many said they want to be in perennial classics like Home Alone or the simply stated “The Grinch” (not specifying which version they actually want to be in, as there are several, one response caught us particularly off guard.
- Colts Safety Reuben Lowery III was asked the question, and he responded with “Good Luck Charlie…the Christmas special.”
- Born in 2002, Lowery was the target age for the series during its run from 2010 - 2014 on Disney Channel.
- One of the most popular live-action shows from that era of the network, Good Luck Charlie centers on the Duncan family, namely Teddy Duncan, a teenage girl who makes videos for her baby sister, Charlotte (AKA Charlie). In the videos, Teddy gives Charlie advice for when she is older, hence the phrase “Good Luck, Charlie.”
- Unlike other Disney fare, there was no magic or fantasy, instead depicting a realistic family and their life together, likely a big reason for its popularity.
- The humor worked for both parents and kids while dealing with relatable topics like school (obviously), friendships, sibling dynamics, and just plain growing up.
- To Lowery’s point - there was in fact a TV movie called Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! Which premiered in 2011, and follows the Duncan Family as they head to Palm Springs to celebrate the holiday. Along the way, Teddy and her mom, Amy, get separated from the rest of the family, leaving them stranded during the holidays. Meanwhile, the rest of the family arrives in Palm Springs, but things there aren't any easier as their Dad tries to care for Charlie under the watchful eye of Amy's mom Petunia, Older brother PJ learns the pros and cons of his grandparents' pool, and younger brother Gabe quickly realizes the down side of of teaching Grandpa Hank how to play his video game.
- At the time, it became one of the highest rated Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) and actually helped boost the popularity of the main series.
- While the Colts didn’t win their game last night against the San Francisco 49ers, Lowery did win some cred amongst Disney fans who also remember the series and Christmas movie, adoring it like he does.
- You can catch the full series, Good Luck Charlie, as well as the Christmas special Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! Streaming now on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com