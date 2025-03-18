Review: "Animals, They're Just Like Us" is a Better Concept than Product

The newest entry into National Geographic’s extensive catalog of wildlife photography is set to debut on National Geographic WILD later this month. Animals, They’re Just Like Us! takes viewers on a trip around the globe to look at various creatures and their human-like traits. Instead of a broader scope, the six-episode series will follow animals across all seven continents tracking how their own social interactions and patterns are similar to that of us human beings.

While the concept is neat, the episodes are…fine. Just fine. It’s hard to absolutely hate anything from National Geographic, as the scope and quality of footage remains unmatched. The gorgeous habitats we get to peek inside is a true gift, especially considering how lucky we are to live in a post-Planet Earth world. However, what we receive is remarkably dry.

Alongside footage spanning the globe are talking head pieces with scientists and specialists who can help contextualize just how similar these magnificent creatures are to humans. They are there to help viewers consider how these processes (whether mating, grieving, or just plain living) can be marvelously parallel to our day-to-day lives. Yet, as one watches, they can’t help but feel like it’s just a repackaging of previous content.

Nothing in the series is groundbreaking. Nothing in the series is tremendous enough for anyone to go out of their way to seek it out. I’m not even sure I’d suggest it as one of the top fifty pieces of National Geographic content to watch on Disney+. In fact, it is a pristine piece of documentary creation that yearns to be shown in a Psychology classroom using a TV on a cart.

Yet again, it’s hard to criticize anything from National Geographic, as their worst is another network’s best (looking at you, TLC). The quirky nature of the concept still has its charms, with sharks visiting the “dentist" and similar silly anecdotes shared. However, the presentation of the information feels like an afterthought instead of a passion project.

Ever since National Geographic was purchased by The Walt Disney Company, I have been thrilled by the easier access to some of their tremendous work. Just in recent memory, films like Sugarcane or Fire of Love have been able to find a wider audience thanks to their streaming ability. They still have a drive to create the best look at life any entertainment company has to offer. However, when series like Animals, They’re Just Like Us! pop up into one’s to-watch queue, it makes me hungrier for the work they seem to actually care about.

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! joins the ranks of National Geographic’s “busy work" content. It serves a purpose, but I’d rather use my time more wisely. As a matter-of-fact, maybe I’ll join that shark at the dentist…

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! debuts March 21st at 9/8c on National Geographic WILD and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.