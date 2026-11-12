Review: National Geographic's "Expedition: Saving Our Seas" is an Underwater Journey Flowing with Hope

Check it out on November 13th on Nat Geo, and streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Dive beneath the surface of our planet's vast oceans as National Geographic’s Expedition: Saving Our Seas takes viewers on an extraordinary journey to uncover the challenges facing our seas and the scientists working to protect them.

On November 13th, National Geographic invites audiences to embark on a global tour alongside the scientists and explorers behind the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Ocean Expeditions. Narrated by ocean conservationist and Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho, the one-hour documentary follows a multi-year mission to explore, understand, and protect one of Earth's most vital ecosystems.

Starting in the icy waters of Antarctica moving through the tropical seas surrounding the Seychelles, Expedition: Saving Our Seas follows National Geographic Explorers as they journey across all five ocean basins, uncovering the extraordinary environments hidden beneath the surface. Along the way, scientists deploy cutting-edge technology, conduct groundbreaking research, and collaborate with local communities to better understand the threats facing marine ecosystems and discover potential solutions.

Throughout the special, viewers get an inside look at the work being done to safeguard our oceans, highlighting the challenges facing these fragile environments and the innovative approaches and dedicated individuals working to preserve them for future generations.

I had the chance to check out Expedition: Saving Our Seas early, and there is something so gorgeously optimistic about this documentary special. Firmly planted in a passion for exploration and preservation, the scientists are constantly beaming with excitement as they see all aspects of the ocean ecosystems. Auli’i masterfully matches this energy as narrator in a way that almost makes me hope she’ll be the next narrator for Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT. In a glass-half-empty world, Expedition: Saving Our Seas feels like a breath of glass-half-full air. It’s also beautifully shot, as you get exciting clips from so many different animals and ecosystems. I highly recommend it for any nature lover looking for a new documentary to immerse themselves in.

Presented by the National Geographic Society in partnership with Rolex and produced by Offspring Films, Expedition: Saving Our Seas premieres Friday, November 13th, on National Geographic before streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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