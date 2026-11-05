Review: Orbitkey Brings Simple Disney Villains Designs to their Spectacular Urban Sling

Orbitkey has launched a villainously stylish new line of Disney Villains products, and I had the chance to check out a few of the designs.

What’s Happening:

Lifestyle brand Orbitkey has a way of bringing Disney Magic to everyday products, and a new line of their crossbody bags will bring some maliciously fun designs to Disney fans around the world.

Launching back on October 21st, the Disney x Orbitkey Villains Edition collection unleashed five unique designs honoring some of Disney’s greatest antagonists.

Each design highlights a specific villain using the 4L variant of Orbitkey’s Urban Sling, retailing for $79.

The bags are perfect for carrying phones, passports, and other necessities in a water-resistant design.

With only 1,000 of each design available, you’ll definitely wanna check these bad boys out!

Orbitkey was kind enough to send over a few of the bag designs for me to check out, including both the Cruella and Hades designs.

The Designs

Available in a crimson red, Cruella fashionably adorns the front of the bag, with a small dalmatian tucked into the back corner. Between the two designs, this one is definitely the bolder of the two. Cruella’s largely white silhouette pops against the deep red background. The inside lining is a generic Disney Villains pattern, which is a tad disappointing.

I also feel like the puppy in the front of the bag gets lost in the almost monochromatic scene.

While I have always appreciated Orbitkey’s simplicity in design, this definitely feels more “sticker” like than any of the other designs I had the chance to check out. The highlight here for me is the small dalmatian pulling on Cruella’s coat on the backside of the bag. It is an adorable touch that almost makes me wish the bag was reversible.

This design features a deep navy and smoky black color palate, a perfect backdrop to Hades electric blue flames. This is definitely going to be a favorite design for Disney Villains fans. Hades remains one of the most recognizable Disney antagonists of the 90s, and I think Millennials will eat this up. The Hades variant, while lacking puppies, feels a bit easier to style with the character taking up less visual space than the Cruella design.

The Hades bag also features more of a “sticker” aesthetic, but, to me, he just feels more dynamically positioned. His very expressive and dramatic pose adds some whimsy and intrigue to the design that I appreciate. The inner lining is identical in both design and color as the Cruella. The backside isn’t quite as interesting as the puppy, but the flames still add that extra detail that makes this a special product for Disney fans.

Overall

Orbitkey, in my experience, has some of the best constructed bags I’ve used for days at the Disney Parks. This was my first experience checking out their 4L Urban Sling so I was very excited. Just like the Daily Tote and smaller Travel Sling, these feel sturdy and substantial without feeling bulky or stiff.

Featuring two very large pockets, both on the top and inner portion of the bag, you’ll have plenty of ways to store your things. There are also pockets and zipper pouches for additional organization on the inside. One of my favorite details was a small cord hole that connects between the two large pockets.

As someone who brings a portable charger with them to the parks, having a way to charge in my bag without fear of the charger scratching my phone is very nice. Overall, I really liked this bag!

Admittedly, the Disney Villains designs are a little bland. It feels like Orbitkey just stuck the characters on the outside of color coordinated bags with their logo and called it a day. Compared to some of their other designs, these just don’t speak to me personally. However, just because these designs fall a little flat for my personal taste, it doesn’t mean they aren’t perfect for another Disney fan. Again, these are highly limited with some designs already sold out, so if you wanna wear your favorite villain on your bag, now's the time!

If the Villains aren’t quite your speed, check out even more Disney designs found on Orbitkey.

Plus, don’t miss out on the current Disney sale items!

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