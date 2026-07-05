Review: National Geographic’s “Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters” Gorgeously Immerses Viewers into the True History of Wayfinding in the Pacific Islands

Set sail across the Pacific Ocean as National Geographic explores one of history's greatest stories of exploration in the new documentary series Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters.

On July 2nd, National Geographic welcomed viewers into one of history's greatest journeys in Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters. Spanning more than 3,500 years of exploration, the two-part documentary follows the remarkable story of the Pacific's first navigators as they crossed thousands of miles of open ocean in handcrafted canoes to discover and settle the islands of Oceania.

Journey across the Pacific alongside archaeologists, historians, and Indigenous navigators as they uncover the ingenuity behind these extraordinary voyages. Using archaeological discoveries, traditional knowledge, and CGI and live-action recreations, Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters brings ancient settlements, voyaging canoes, and long-forgotten routes back to life while revealing how generations of sailors relied on the stars, ocean swells, winds, and wildlife to navigate without modern instruments.

Throughout the series, viewers travel from Southeast Asia to the far reaches of Polynesia, exploring the settlement of islands including Hawaiʻi, Aotearoa (New Zealand), and Rapa Nui. Along the way, the documentary examines the innovations that made these incredible expeditions possible while celebrating the enduring traditions that continue to inspire modern wayfinders.

The documentary also explores the impacts of European exploration in the Pacific region, which decimated local populations from introduced diseases and the European’s inaccurate portrayal of the art of wayfinding. Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters aims to correct the true stories behind the Pacific island nations.

Across two approximately 40 minute episodes, Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters invites audiences to experience one of humanity's greatest stories of exploration through breathtaking cinematography, fascinating historical discoveries, and the living traditions of the Pacific. Especially as Disney prepares to welcome viewers back into the wayfinding adventures of Moana, with its live-action remake debuting this Friday, National Geographic picked an incredible time to welcome families into the true history that inspired one of Disney’s most impactful modern stories. Voyagers is a wonderfully immersive, detailed watch, with absolutely breathtaking colors as it flows with culture, history, and the strength of humanity. I highly recommend checking out Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters before or after heading to the theater to see Moana.

Stream it now on Disney+!

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