David Zayas and Stephen Bishop Join ABC’s "R.J. Decker"

The Dexter and Moneyball stars take on key recurring roles in the upcoming crime drama series.

ABC’s newest crime drama is stacking its cast with familiar faces, and complicated characters. As anticipation builds for R.J. Decker, two seasoned actors are officially joining the mix, adding even more intrigue to a story already packed with secrets, corruption, and offbeat cases.

What’s Happening:

David Zayas and Stephen Bishop have been cast in key recurring roles in the upcoming series, inspired by Carl Hiaasen's Double Whammy. The show follows RJ Decker, played by Scott Speedman, a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who reinvents himself as a private investigator navigating the unpredictable and often bizarre underbelly of South Florida.

The series leans into a unique tone, blending traditional crime storytelling with eccentric, sometimes surreal cases. RJ’s investigations are anything but ordinary, and he’s supported and challenged by a tight circle that includes his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious woman from his past whose intentions remain unclear.

Zayas steps into the role of Victor Ochoa, a powerful and deeply corrupt state senator with a personal vendetta. As the father of Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Victor’s influence runs deep, and his past actions directly shaped RJ’s life by ensuring his imprisonment. His presence in the story sets up a high-stakes clash that ties personal history to the show’s central mystery.

Meanwhile, Bishop will portray Bruce Vinkour, a wealthy real estate developer who becomes entangled in the unfolding drama when Emi turns to him for help. As RJ’s investigation begins to intersect with powerful figures, Bruce’s involvement hints at a web of influence and ambition that could complicate the search for truth.

The cast also includes Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin, and Adelaide Clemens, alongside a robust lineup of guest stars such as Dawnn Lewis, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Rizwan Manji. Behind the scenes, the series is led by showrunner Rob Doherty, known for his work on Elementary, with production from 20th Television.

For Zayas, the role adds to a long list of crime drama credits, including his fan-favorite performance in Dexter and its follow-up, Dexter: Resurrection. Bishop, meanwhile, brings a mix of dramatic and sports biopic experience, with standout roles in Moneyball and the series Being Mary Jane.

With its blend of character-driven drama, Florida noir atmosphere, and a touch of the unexpected, R.J. Decker is shaping up to be a compelling addition to ABC’s lineup. And with Zayas and Bishop stepping into roles tied directly to power, corruption, and consequence, the stakes for RJ’s next chapter just got even higher.

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