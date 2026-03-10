ABC Strikes Gold with Record 10 p.m. Drama Premiere for "R.J. Decker"

ABC's latest crime drama has done some impressive numbers for the network at a typically tough hour.

ABC's new crime drama R.J. Decker has brought in the network's most watched 10 p.m. drama premiere in over five years.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that R.J. Decker has performed well thus far for ABC, bringing in 3.69 million Live + same day viewers, following on from other popular series Will Trent and High Potential.

This marks ABC's most watched 10 p.m. drama debut since the premiere of Big Sky on November 17, 2020.

The new series also seems to be helping High Potential, logging the best lead-in retention to date, 73%, higher than any episode of The Rookie has been able to hold onto behind High Potential.

The premiere has gone on to amass 11.64 million multi-platform viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, digital platforms and two linear encores and has held onto the top daily spot on Hulu/Disney+ for days.

For comparison, the High Potential 2024 debut reached that viewership mark in three days.

RJ Decker follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.

Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex Catherine, her police detective wife Mel, and Emi, a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig.

Scott Speedman is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero.

Be sure to check out Maxon's review and recap of the first episode.

