ABC Strikes Gold with Record 10 p.m. Drama Premiere for "R.J. Decker"
ABC's latest crime drama has done some impressive numbers for the network at a typically tough hour.
ABC's new crime drama R.J. Decker has brought in the network's most watched 10 p.m. drama premiere in over five years.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that R.J. Decker has performed well thus far for ABC, bringing in 3.69 million Live + same day viewers, following on from other popular series Will Trent and High Potential.
- This marks ABC's most watched 10 p.m. drama debut since the premiere of Big Sky on November 17, 2020.
- The new series also seems to be helping High Potential, logging the best lead-in retention to date, 73%, higher than any episode of The Rookie has been able to hold onto behind High Potential.
- The premiere has gone on to amass 11.64 million multi-platform viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, digital platforms and two linear encores and has held onto the top daily spot on Hulu/Disney+ for days.
- For comparison, the High Potential 2024 debut reached that viewership mark in three days.
- RJ Decker follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.
- Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex Catherine, her police detective wife Mel, and Emi, a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig.
- Scott Speedman is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero.
- Be sure to check out Maxon's review and recap of the first episode.
More Disney TV News:
- Disney+ shared a teaser for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, giving fans a nostalgic first look at Miley Cyrus returning to one of television’s most recognizable sets.
- Hulu is developing Double or Nothing, a yacht rock comedy from Theodore Bressman and Neel Shah.
- New Girl creator Liz Meriwether is about to cross the 20-year mark at 20th Television with the signing of a new overall deal.
- A live-action series featuring the feisty, yet lovable Tinker Bell is in development at Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now