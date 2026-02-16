"The Godfather" and "Newsies" Actor Robert Duvall Passes Away at Age 95

Legendary actor Robert Duvall, known for his roles in films such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has passed away at the age of 95.

Born on January 5, 1931, Duvall had a legendary acting career that span more than six decades, breaking out in the 1962 film To Kill a Mockingbird as Boo Radley. But before that, he earned a bachelor’s degree in drama from Principia College and briefly served in the U.S. Army, before enrolling in 1955 at the Neighborhood Playhouse School in New York, where he studied under renowned acting teacher Sanford Meisner. His classmates there included Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman and James Caan.

In the 60s, he went on to make appearances in a number of iconic TV series, namely The Fugitive, The Outer Limits and The Twilight Zone. Duvall really became a household name thanks to his appearances in a series of Francis Ford Coppola films. He played mob consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, as well as Lt. Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now.

Duvall won an Academy Award for Best actor for his work in 1983's Tender Mercies. Other film roles include Network, The Apostle, and Civil Action. Duvall even directed the latter film, in addition to two documentary features – We’re Not the Jet Set (1974) and Angelo My Love (1983).

To Disney fans, Duvall is perhaps best known for his role in the 1992 feature Newsies, where he played Joseph Pulitzer of Pulitzer Prize fame. Other Disney appearances include two Touchstone Pictures films – 1996's Phenomenon and 2000's Gone in 60 Seconds.

Deadline reports that Duvall passed away peacefully with his wife Luciana by his side. Our thoughts go out to Duvall's family and loved ones.