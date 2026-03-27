A B Note: Official Soundtrack for "Secrets of the Bees" Arrives on Major Streaming Platforms
The soundtrack features 40 different tracks of music from new series.
Just ahead of the premiere of the new series, fans can now listen to the soundtrack Nat Geo's new Secrets of the Bees.
What's Happening:
- The official soundtrack of the upcoming series, Secrets of the Bees, is now available on most major music streaming services, including Spotify.
- The soundtrack, composed by David Mitcham, features 40 different tracks from the new National Geographic Series.
- Interestingly, the soundtrack arrives just a few days ahead of the premiere of the new series on National Geographic on March 31.
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- Hosted and narrated by BAFTA and Emmy-winning National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory, Secrets of the Bees uses groundbreaking filming technology to reveal the extraordinary world of bees.
- With the expertise of entomologist and fellow National Geographic Explorer Dr. Samuel Ramsey, the series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.
- National Geographic’s Secrets of the Bees will kick off their Earth Month initiative in April 2026 as part of a global storytelling moment, inviting audiences everywhere to discover, experience and celebrate the wonder of our natural world — sparking a deeper commitment to protect it.
- The series will arrive on National Geographic on March 31 at 8/7c, and will have all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on April 1.
Track Listing:
- Episode 1 Opening
- Winter in the Hive
- Meet Bee Number One
- Becoming A Bee
- Bertie Meets Bee Number One
- The Queen, Eggs & New Life
- The Tale of the Broomstick Bee
- Building in the Hive
- Cell Geometry, Honey & Sentry Duty
- Hornet Attack & Bee Civil Defense
- Clever Bees with Dr. Sammy
- Genius Bees
- Jackhammer Pollen Collector
- Foraging Waggle Dance
- Bee Number One's First Foraging Trip
- Making Honey in the Hive
- Journey to Ecuador
- Vulture Bee Tarantella
- The Swarm Departs
- The Swarm is in Peril
- The Swarm Next Morning
- A Scout's Waggle Dance
- Journey of the Pollinators
- California Almonds
- A Queen is Born
- Queens in Waiting
- Enter the Drones & The Queen's Flight
- The Tale of the Dawson's Bees
- Some Work Hard, Some Loaf
- Varroa Mites
- Sweet Bee
- Banishing the Mites
- On A Rooftop in the City
- The Tale of the City Carder Bee
- Melipona Bees in Yucatan
- Living with the Meliponas
- Melipona Honey
- Death and Rebirth in Milton Freewater
- Pollinator Sanctuary
- The Secrets of the Bees
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