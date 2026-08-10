"Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" Coming to ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney This Month

Get ready to head back to the convent! ABC has announced the next installment of The Wonderful World of Disney, with Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit set to air Sunday, August 30, bringing the beloved musical comedy back to television for a special Sunday night presentation.

What’s Happening:

The film will air on ABC as part of the network’s lineup of The Wonderful World of Disney. The long-running programming block will once again feature a mix of beloved classics, family favorites, and major Disney films, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit some familiar favorites from the comfort of home.

Released in 1993, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit stars Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, who once again finds herself trading in her nightclub persona for a habit when she returns undercover as Sister Mary Clarence.

This time, Deloris is recruited to help save a struggling inner-city school. Taking on the role of a music teacher, she discovers a group of talented but troubled students and attempts to inspire them through music while working alongside the school’s dedicated but overwhelmed staff.

The sequel builds on the formula that made the original Sister Act such a hit, combining comedy, music, and an uplifting story about finding confidence and community. The film also features a memorable soundtrack and musical performances that have helped it remain a fan favorite decades after its original theatrical release.

The upcoming lineup will also feature the broadcasts of The Princess Diaries on August 16 and Father of the Bride Part II on August 23, giving Disney fans plenty of opportunities to catch these iconic films on network television.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is scheduled to air Sunday, August 30, from 8:33-11:00 p.m. EDT.

As with the rest of The Wonderful World of Disney lineup, the broadcast offers fans a chance to experience a familiar Disney favorite together with family and friends on Sunday night.

Whether you grew up singing along to the film’s iconic musical numbers or are discovering Sister Act 2 for the first time, Deloris’ return to the habit promises a nostalgic addition to ABC’s fall movie lineup.

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