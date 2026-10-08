Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 578: Lucas Museum Secrets with Tom Spina

Tom Spina takes us behind the scenes of the “Star Wars in Motion” exhibit at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles!

Usually, our conversations with Tom revolve around monsters, creatures, and whether they wear pants. This time, we’re exploring how Tom Spina Designs created the hyper-real, life-sized figures that bring some of our favorite Star Wars characters to life inside the museum.

After our initial visit, we had plenty of questions. How were those remarkably lifelike faces sculpted? What goes into the approval process? And how do you create a figure to display an iconic movie costume? We explore the work behind characters including farmboy Luke, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Darth Maul, Zam Wesell, and Anakin Skywalker at different stages of his life.

Plus, there’s a new addition to look for on your next visit: young Anakin is now seated in the Naboo starfighter in the library building, making him the museum’s third Anakin mannequin!

Which character blew you away the most? Let us know in the comments!

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

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