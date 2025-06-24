4K/Blu-Ray Review: Disney’s "Snow White" Dazzles with Bold Colors and Bonus Magic

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White looks even fairer on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray. Now available on physical media, fans of the updated musical retelling of one of Grimm’s most iconic fairytales can add this musical extravaganza to their home video collection. Paired with insightful behind-the-scenes bonus features and a sing-along version of the film, this release is sure to charm even the wickedest of queens.

Snow White carries over a lot of the elements that made Walt Disney’s animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a true classic, including the songs “Heigh-Ho" and “Whistle While You Work." She’s still a princess on the run from her vengeful stepmother, and she still takes shelter with seven little men in the jeweled hills. But new to this adaptation is more backstory about Snow’s parents, the way they lead their kingdom, and a sense of destiny to reclaim the crown that rightfully belongs to her. Her quest: to prove herself to be “fearless, fair, brave, and true," the words inscribed on a locket from her parents.

Rounded out with new songs from The Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Disney’s Snow White feels both classic and contemporary. It reimagines the fairytale in a way that removes any criticisms that today’s parents may have of the 1937 animated classic. Rachel Zegler’s Snow White is less a victim of circumstance and more a heroine in charge of her destiny. And for diehard fans of the animated classic, the supplemental features highlight the numerous ways that the production pays homage to the classic that inspired this adaptation.

Bonus Features

Sing Along with the Movie (1:53:56): Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White (11:40) – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes (9:29) – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Fairy Tale Fashion (8:53) – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.

Bloopers (2:28) – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.

Deleted Scenes (2:20): Anguish and Opportunity (0:59) - A deleted portion of the prologue that gives more backstory to the Evil Queen. Danger in the Woods (0:52) - An extended portion of Snow White’s nightmarish run through the woods finds her nearly drowning. Hunt for Snow White (0:19) - The queen’s soldiers find Snow White’s red bow while searching for her.

Song Selection (35:22) - Jump to any song from the film with on-screen lyrics, or view them all with a “Play All" option. “Good Things Grow" (3:39) “Waiting on a Wish" (5:54) “Heigh-Ho" (4:06) “All is Fair" (3:21) “Whistle While You Work" (3:25) “Princess Problems" (3:58) “A Hand Meets a Hand" (3:59) “All is Fair (Reprise)" (2:24) “Waiting on a Wish (Reprise)" (1:14) “Snow White Returns" (1:52) “Good Things Grow (Finale)" (1:34)



Video

Both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs offer gorgeous presentations of Disney’s live-action Snow White, but the 4K disc clearly stands out thanks to its enhanced detail and vivid use of color. The film’s fairytale world is brought to life with crisp textures, rich color saturation, and impressive contrast, particularly during scenes involving the Evil Queen, where eerie greens and deep shadows take center stage. The 4K version benefits from Dolby Vision HDR, which brings out the warm glow in Snow’s dress and the shimmering hues of the forest. From elaborate costumes to background details, everything looks polished and precise. The Blu-ray version is no slouch either; it still offers a beautiful viewing experience with sharp clarity and bold colors, but viewers with HDR-compatible setups will definitely appreciate the extra depth and refinement of the 4K disc. Across both formats, the integration of practical sets and CGI is seamless, even if some of the character designs may be polarizing.

Audio

Snow White sounds as good as it looks, with both discs offering strong audio mixes that complement the fantasy setting. The 4K disc features a Dolby Atmos track that adds an extra layer of immersion, especially during magical moments and action scenes like the minecart ride. Height channels give the soundstage a larger-than-life feel, but even with minimal use of overhead effects, the mix feels full and enveloping. On the Blu-ray, the DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 track delivers a similarly rich experience, with clear dialogue, sweeping music, and subtle ambient details that bring the enchanted forest to life. The orchestral score sounds warm and lush across both versions, and vocals (spoken or sung) are consistently crisp and easy to understand. Whether you're watching on a full Atmos setup or a more modest 7.1 system, the audio quality enhances the storytelling without distraction.

The 4K disc also includes a 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio track, along with additional language options in Spanish (7.1 Dolby Digital Plus), French (5.1 Dolby Digital), and regional mixes in Castellano, Czech (Český), and Polish (all in 5.1 Dolby Digital). The Blu-ray includes the same descriptive audio track and offers Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital tracks.

Packaging & Design

The 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital combo is only available in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging. Both discs feature disc art and are housed in overlapping holders on one side of the interior. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. There aren’t any trailers on either disc. The main menu features a still image of Snow White sitting in front of the dwarfs’ cottage with some animal friends, with animated elements set to score.

Final Thoughts

Disney’s Snow White arrives on home video with a presentation as polished as the princess’s royal crown. With dazzling visuals, rich sound design, and a selection of meaningful bonus features, this release offers more than just a rewatch — it invites fans to fully explore the reimagined world of a classic tale. Whether you're drawn to the updated storytelling, the catchy new songs, or simply want to admire the stunning production design in Dolby Vision and Atmos, this Limited Edition SteelBook release is a worthy addition to any Disney collection. It may be a modern retelling, but the magic feels timeless.

