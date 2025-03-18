"Solar Opposites" Will Air Final Season This Fall on Hulu
The animated series has aired on the streamer since 2020.
Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites will end with its sixth season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Solar Opposites, Hulu’s adult animated series, will air its final episodes this fall.
- Originally debuting in May of 2020, the series follows a family of aliens who crash land on Earth and have to adapt to their new home planet.
- No specific premiere date has been confirmed, but the series will air its sixth and final season sometime this fall.
- Alongside the ending announcement, upcoming guest stars for the show include Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, Alfred Molina, and recent Academy Award winner Kieran Culkin.
More Hulu News: