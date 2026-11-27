“Spider-Man Total Universe” Book Goes Issue-by-Issue Looking at History of Iconic Marvel Hero
Explore more than 60 years of the web-slinger’s comic book history.
Spider-Man’s comic book history gets an issue-by-issue look in Spider-Man Total Universe, an illustrated hardcover by pop culture historian and curator Patrick A. Reed.
What's Happening:
- More than 60 years after his debut, Spider-Man is one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved super heroes.
- The new book Spider-Man Total Universe is a history of the character’s comics, beginning with his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962.
- In Spider-Man Total Universe, pop culture historian and curator Patrick A. Reed mines the Marvel archive and his own decades-long knowledge of Spider-Man to unearth every aspect of the making of this comic hero dynasty.
- Reed traces story arcs, crossovers, one-shots and limited series, alongside profiles of key characters and the creators behind them. The book also includes thousands of images from Marvel’s archives.
- The publisher lists the 832-page hardcover at $80 at the official site.
- Reed’s previous work includes curating the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing and Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibitions.
- For another look back at Spidey’s history, Laughing Place previously covered Spider-Man: The First 60 Years, a separate book released in 2022.
The Debut:
- Spider-Man debuted in the anthology comic book Amazing Fantasy #15, which hit stands in June 1962 (cover-dated August 1962), created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko.
- Lee wanted a hero young readers could relate to - a struggling teenager dealing with everyday money and social problems rather than a polished adult sidekick or billionaire.
- Publisher Martin Goodman was initially skeptical of a teen hero with spider powers and placed the story in the final issue of a canceled anthology series - Amazing Fantasy.
- Readers responded immediately, prompting Marvel to launch The Amazing Spider-Man as his own ongoing series in March 1963.
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